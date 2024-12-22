“The funder of the study had no role in study design, data collection, data analysis, data interpretation, or writing of the report.”

“The global age-standardised prevalence of the autism spectrum reported by GBD 2019 was 369·4 per 100 000 people,10 which was relatively low compared with the prevalence of autism spectrum disorder from active case-finding methods… “

“An estimated 61·8 million (95% uncertainty interval 52·1–72·7) individuals (one in every 127 people) were on the autism spectrum globally in 2021. The global age-standardised prevalence was 788·3 (663·8–927·2) per 100 000 people, equivalent to 1064·7 (898·5–1245·7) autistic males per 100 000 males and 508·1 (424·6–604·3) autistic females per 100 000 females.”

From a rate of 370 per 100,000 in 2019 to almost 800 in 2021 – with the 2021 male incidence rate around 1,100 per 100,000 v female incidence rate of around 500 per 100,000.

“Disability weights were derived from surveys of the general population done in Bangladesh, Hungary, Indonesia, Italy, Peru, Sweden, Tanzania, the Netherlands, and the USA.” Weights were zero for no impact to one for death.

“The highest estimated prevalence was in the high-income super-region at 1090·2 (95% UI 916·3–1279·3) autistic people per 100 000 people.

Within this super-region, the highest prevalence was estimated in high-income Asia Pacific, with 1559·5 (1311·3–1832·4) autistic people per 100 000 people, where the highest prevalence was estimated for Japan (1586·9 [1333·2–1864·1] autistic people per 100 000 people).

The super-region with the lowest prevalence was southeast Asia, east Asia, and Oceania at 669·2 (560·7–791·5) autistic people per 100 000 people.

Within this super-region, the lowest prevalence was estimated in east Asia, with 660·7 (549·4–785·9) autistic people per 100 000 people, where the lowest prevalence was estimated in China (655·7 [545·1–780·4] autistic people per 100 000 people).

The region with the lowest prevalence was tropical Latin America (614·5 [514·7–732·3] autistic people per 100 000 people), and the lowest prevalence globally was estimated for Bangladesh (588·2 [486·7–696·6] autistic people per 100 000 people) within south Asia.

Prevalence by region and sex (table 2) and by country and sex are shown in appendix 2 (pp 19–29). Sequelae-specific prevalence by country is shown in appendix 2 (pp 30–49).”

Neither the term “covid”, “mRNA” or “vaccine” is mentioned in the study.

“A bombshell new study has confirmed that autism cases in young people and children surged globally among those who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

“The Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study found that high-vaccinated countries saw huge spikes in diagnoses of autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Researchers discovered that the skyrocketing cases of ASD started in 2021 after the “vaccines” were rolled out for public use.”

Let’s compare rates of C19 “cases” and deaths with C19 present and the rate of injections – as compiled by OurWorldinData between Bangladesh and Japan over 2020 and 2021.

We can construct these tables:

Based on this data:

C19 cases using the useless RT-PCR test exploded AFTR the injection rollouts, but there is a lot (and the usual) amount of smoke being thrown. Can the boom in infections or the boom in injections be the cause of the rise in ASD?

Did the injections CAUSE the rise in infections?

This is the “vaxx game” – prove cause and effect or keep injecting!

There are other “dumbfounding” issues to take into account.

Bangladesh administered the Oxford-Biometrics/AstraZeneca shot that proved 4-5 times more lethal than the Pfizer/BioNTech shot predominantly used in Japan. The adverse event reporting system in Bangladesh is not, shall we say, robust – even less robust than the VAERS system in the US – with its reporting of just one in 40 adverse events.

How may deaths and injuries have been caused in the two countries from the assorted brands of injections?

Onwards!!!

