Let the bells rig out in the US and around the world!

(21) The bells of the City of York Minster. Part of a full peal. - YouTube

Perhaps the House ad Senate are also in Republican hands – it would be the ultimate irony if this was not so and the “swamp”, ”blob”, socialists and Marxists work to stymie every move that Trump makes to liberate the country from the great evil of the choking regulations oof the administrative state, with all its “net zero” and open borders “government crimes”.

Tear down the wind turbines, destroy the solar panels - plant some trees and grow some food - and “Drill, baby, drill !!!”

Peace on earth ad good will to all persons (except climate freaks, gangs and drag queen story hour twerkers!).

Onwards!!!

