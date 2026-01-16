From here:

Gold Dethrones Treasury Bonds as Largest Foreign Reserve Asset After 30 Years – Economic Collapse Report

“(Natural News)—In a seismic shift for the global financial system, gold has dethroned U.S. Treasury bonds to become the largest reserve asset held by foreign central banks worldwide for the first time in three decades.

“According to the World Gold Council, the total value of gold held by foreign official institutions now approaches $4 trillion, narrowly exceeding their approximate $3.9 trillion in U.S. Treasury holdings. The last time gold held this top position was in 1996.

“Watch this clip from “Brighteon Broadcast News” as the Health Ranger Mike Adams discusses a global gold rush being underway as U.S. President Donald Trump prepares for an inevitable debt reset.”

Onwards!

