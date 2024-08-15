Leave aside the fact that even thinking about impersonating news outlets is a criminal act, check this out:

Google Blames Glitch for Harris Campaign Running Deceptive Paid Ads – Liberty One News

“The campaign used Google search ads to manipulate headlines from major news outlets such as Reuters, CBS News, CNN, NPR, and AP, making it seem as though they were in support of Harris.”

This coms hot on the heels of another headline:

House panel demands info from Google, Meta over alleged censorship of Trump assassination attempt (msn.com)

“He Republican-led House Oversight Committee launched an investigation Wednesday into whether Google and Meta suppressed information about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.”

Of course, both incidents are described by Google as “glitches”, implying that they only recently “snuck in” to bypass Google’s censorship algorithms and have not, in fact, been deployed for years to prejudice users against Trump!

I suspect they have been caught and these have been rules of engagement by Google and neither glitches or even exceptions.

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.GXm/peterhalligan