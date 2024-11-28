From here (h/t Sarah)

Any country has the right to allow any person entry r not. We are not yet in the era of 15-mnute cities. where travel for sporting events, business, holidays and other travel beyond 15-miutes are part of every country’s regulations, that ban free movement.

Controversial US speaker Candace Owens banned from New Zealand, legal action proposed | Stuff

“Fast facts

· US speaker and political commentator Candace Owens has had her visa application rejected by Immigration New Zealand. · Owens had a speaking event organised in Auckland. · Owens had already been banned from Australia.

“INZ confirmed to Stuff on Thursday that Owens had applied for a Entertainers Work Visa, but was turned down due to her ban from Australia.”

Presumably, Jacinda Ardern’s visa to the US can be withdrawn on the same reciprocal grounds – and speakers from BLM, the UN, the WHO and people like Bill Gates can also be denied entry into New Zealand.

Out of interest, courtesy of Brave AI, here are the various entry visas “available” at the whim of the NZ government immigration bureaucracy.

· Visitor Visas · For refugees or protection status claimants waiting for a decision on their status · For performers and their immediate support crew to participate in short-term live entertainment acts · For sports people, support staff, match and tournament officials, and media and broadcasting personnel visiting for sports events or tours. · For individuals who need to apply for a visa due to their country of passport origin (multiple entry: up to 6 months, single entry: up to 9 months) o Conditions: cannot work, but can study for up to 3 months · Other Visas · Accredited Employer Work Visa · Child visas · Partner visas · Parent Resident Visa – EOI · Straight to Residence Visa · Work to Residence Visa · Skilled Migrant Category – EOIs · Student visa · Working Holiday Visas · Work visa · Employer accreditation for the AEWV · Job check for the AEWV · Permanent Resident Visa · Transit Visa

Note: The Visa Waiver Programme allows citizens of certain countries to enter New Zealand for business and tourism purposes for up to three months without a visa, provided they complete a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA).”

“… the following countries and territories are eligible for visa waivers to New Zealand:”

“These countries and territories do not require a visa for short-term visits (up to 3 months, or 6 months for UK citizens) and must instead obtain a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) before traveling to New Zealand.

Maybe Cadace should apply for a British or Dutch passport!

Onwards!!!

