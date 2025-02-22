From Brave AI:

“During a meeting of governors at the White House, President Trump singled out Mills and threatened to withhold federal funding unless Maine complies with his executive order barring transgender athletes from competing in women's sports. Mills responded by telling Trump, "See you in court," indicating her intention to challenge the order legally.”

Just how many trans athletes are three in Maine?

“ The Maine Integrated Youth Health Survey from 2023 reported that 4.5% of Maine high schoolers, or approximately 2,374 students, identified as transgender.”

Mai has a population of a little over 1.3 million in total.

Okay, so that’s ALL trans identified - maybe there is a high proportion that compete in one form or there in girls’ sports, but one in 22 students in Maine identify as trans? Yikes - there must be some sort of campaign for (dis) membership!

“… researcher and medical physicist Joanna Harper estimates that the number of transgender women competing in NCAA sports is likely less than 100, which is a very small portion of the U.S. population.367 Additionally, only 34 transgender athletes have openly competed in U.S. college sports to date, and even fewer make it to the professional level.”

“According to recent data, approximately 1.6% of U.S. adults identify as transgender or nonbinary, which is equivalent to about 2.3 million adults.”

14 trans athletes out of 2.3 million? Ok, so its not an issue around competing in sports., just the one in 22 trans men in girl’s locker rooms in general - one in 22, which would make it a regular occurrence.

“Some school districts in Maine have implemented policies that allow transgender and nonbinary students to use the locker rooms and bathrooms that align with their gender identity. For example, the Gardiner school district's policy requires staff to use a person’s preferred name and pronouns and allows transgender and nonbinary students to use the facilities that best align with their gender identity.”

There is little coverage of what girls actually think about boys and men in their locker rooms scrubbing their pre-op junk!

“In Maine, the topic of transgender students using locker rooms that align with their gender identity has been a subject of significant debate and concern. While specific opinions from girls in Maine are not directly provided in the available context, the broader sentiment and context can be summarized as follows:”

It should be a decision for girls - majority decides whether junk is allowable!

Which brings us to the federal funding aspect.

Fr the sake of these trans people. Governor Mills is willing to go to court to protect the system that allocates federal funding to her State.

How much are we talking about? Well, there is not much up to date information, but from here for 2021:

https://usafacts.org/articles/which-states-rely-the-most-on-federal-aid/

In the wider context, we have this:

“In 2021, the US government provided nearly $1.3 trillion to state and local governments through federal grants. These grants made up a fifth of states’ total revenues, funding healthcare, education, social services, infrastructure, and public safety programs.”

“Overall, federal aid to state and local governments has risen by over $400 billion since 2019 because of COVID-19's burden on healthcare and social programs.”

It would be nice to get an update now that the scamdemic over and to figure out which States contribute the most to the 2 trillion a year overall US fiscal deficit. According to Brave AI there were 153.6 million tax filers in the US in 2021, paying 4.3 trillion bucks in income tax (out of total receipts of around $4 trillion - around $26,000 per tax filer of income tax.

Maine has around 650,000 people in employment in Maine - assuming that they pay that $26,000 in federal income taxes, which implies payments of almost 17 billion bucks in federal income tax!

Makes you wonder what the “two-way street” is for Maine!

“In 2021, Alaska had the highest federal funding per person at approximately $8,628, followed by Rhode Island, New Mexico, Wyoming, and Delaware. Florida received the least federal funding per person, with $2,693, while other states with lower per capita funding included Kansas, Nevada, Wisconsin, and South Dakota.”

All very confusing, check this out as a snippet from Brave AI for Maine in 2024:

“Maine receives federal aid payments per capita of $11,120 according to data from 2024. This figure includes money transferred to Maine’s state government as well as funds sent directly to local entities within the state, such as cities and school districts.”

Well, we shall see what develops. Will Trump get yet another slap down from liberal judges appointed by Democrats or will Mills get to explain why she is losing Federal funding to pursue her “trans” and “woke” ideology.

What do the girls in the schools of Maine and their parents think about all this? What about the boys? Do they object to tampons in their locker rooms?

