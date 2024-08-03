Formula = A, B, C, D = T, where A = Trump’s early vote, B = Trump’s mail in vote, C = Biden’s early vote and D = Biden’s mail in vote. – T = total of A, B, C and D

B = 0.634 times (T – A)

For all 1,286 precincts and 2 counties.

R squared = 99.2%

Mail in votes are only “counted” at the end of the election month, so cannot be related in any way to early votes = and yet they are perfectly correlated = fraud.

From this one-hour podcast here:

Proof! Stolen elections, algorithms, anomalies, and coercion –… (blubrry.com)

“The National Security Hour – The theft is already underway and will go forward unless the American people wake up, stand up and vote “en-masse”. Elections were stolen with algorithms that were put in place. The algorithms contained an anomaly known as a Quaternionic Neural Network. Understand that only a physicist could have created the algorithm with the anomaly known as the Quaternionic Neural Network...”

Apologies, the podcast does not provide a transcript or the chat section, where links to evidence and methods were posted. The America Out Lud style is pretty poor in today’s environment. YouTube, but not Rumble, provides transcripts plus better show notes by authors with timestamp that could be used) though my readers have provided such links to America Out Loud web pages with that detail –

S previous legal case brought by Edward Solomon – a self-taught quantum physicist given a standing ovation at a recent conference of mathematicians - was dismissed because the exact number of stolen votes could not be precisely stated – just 90-95% certainty.

Edward provides details for the “what happened and how”, but not “by who, when and where”. – he only has ballot numbers and the “anomaly” he has identified is sourced from an analysis of early and mail in ballots for each candidate – Trump and Biden.

This election fraud has been in play since the 2020 election.

Edward references the election commissioners in Nevada refusal to certify recent elections in Nevada and the threat of imprisonment by the Secretary of State and District Attorney to reconvene and certify. Coerced certification.

Vote rigging will be repeated and can only be overcome by everyone voting to make the cheating too difficult to conceal.

Edward believes that resurrecting the ancient Roman “open field” method needs to be used to restore faith in the election process – beyond even same day “paper only” ballots counted by party representatives!

Only highly qualified mathematician’s and physicists could construct algorithms of this sort – recall that Nevada uses internet enabled Dominion voting machines.

It is a little wonky in places, but the message is clear – to produce fraudulent results that favour the Democratic Party.

“

Onwards!!!

