How the Nevada 2020 elections were rigged – Trump early ballots correlate perfectly with Biden mail in votes in all 1,286 precincts and 2 counties –
the degree is less certain but is 90-95% likely to be around 125,000 extra votes for Biden
Formula = A, B, C, D = T, where A = Trump’s early vote, B = Trump’s mail in vote, C = Biden’s early vote and D = Biden’s mail in vote. – T = total of A, B, C and D
B = 0.634 times (T – A)
For all 1,286 precincts and 2 counties.
R squared = 99.2%
Mail in votes are only “counted” at the end of the election month, so cannot be related in any way to early votes = and yet they are perfectly correlated = fraud.
From this one-hour podcast here:
Proof! Stolen elections, algorithms, anomalies, and coercion –… (blubrry.com)
“The National Security Hour – The theft is already underway and will go forward unless the American people wake up, stand up and vote “en-masse”. Elections were stolen with algorithms that were put in place. The algorithms contained an anomaly known as a Quaternionic Neural Network. Understand that only a physicist could have created the algorithm with the anomaly known as the Quaternionic Neural Network...”
Apologies, the podcast does not provide a transcript or the chat section, where links to evidence and methods were posted. The America Out Lud style is pretty poor in today’s environment. YouTube, but not Rumble, provides transcripts plus better show notes by authors with timestamp that could be used) though my readers have provided such links to America Out Loud web pages with that detail –
S previous legal case brought by Edward Solomon – a self-taught quantum physicist given a standing ovation at a recent conference of mathematicians - was dismissed because the exact number of stolen votes could not be precisely stated – just 90-95% certainty.
Edward provides details for the “what happened and how”, but not “by who, when and where”. – he only has ballot numbers and the “anomaly” he has identified is sourced from an analysis of early and mail in ballots for each candidate – Trump and Biden.
This election fraud has been in play since the 2020 election.
Edward references the election commissioners in Nevada refusal to certify recent elections in Nevada and the threat of imprisonment by the Secretary of State and District Attorney to reconvene and certify. Coerced certification.
Vote rigging will be repeated and can only be overcome by everyone voting to make the cheating too difficult to conceal.
Edward believes that resurrecting the ancient Roman “open field” method needs to be used to restore faith in the election process – beyond even same day “paper only” ballots counted by party representatives!
Only highly qualified mathematician’s and physicists could construct algorithms of this sort – recall that Nevada uses internet enabled Dominion voting machines.
It is a little wonky in places, but the message is clear – to produce fraudulent results that favour the Democratic Party.
Onwards!!!
He also needs to be very careful with whom he surrounds himself. During his last presidency, I believe the reason for his acquiescence to the climate alarmists and the Covid cabal were because of bad advisors.
There are many vying for his attention once again, and clearly many do not have his (or our) best interests in mind. Some are embedded and working to damage him even now. In the unlikely event he is still able to overcome their well-laid (and I contend, evil) plans, “they” are ensuring he is surrounded by poor advisors again. I believe this is his most serious challenge.
At the 40,000 foot level, it was obvious that the 2020 election was rigged.
One observation: Trump had overflow crowds at his rallies; Biden had nobody!
But the Dems were not worried - they knew the fix was in.
The Dems did not have to campaign and they knew it - it was all pre-determined.
Badda-bing! Badda-boom!
I am not sure that Trump has the competence can save America.
Trump made two egregious errors while in office - acquiescing to the Climate and Covid scams.
He has to lose some of the excess pride, and get a lot smarter to be a great President.
"THIS TREATISE IS ABOUT DONALD TRUMP’S SUCCESSES AND HIS GREATEST FAILURES AS POTUS #45."
https://allanmacrae.substack.com/p/this-treatise-is-about-donald-trumps
ON THE NEGATIVE SIDE, TRUMP HAD TWO MAJOR FAILURES:
Trump brought my friend Dr Will Happer of Princeton into the White House for one year, but then failed to make use of his expertise to debunk the 100% fraudulent Climate and Green Energy Scam. The Climate Scam continues to waste trillions of dollars of scarce global resources every year, and causes enormous suffering to populations denied cheap, abundant, reliable fossil fuel energy. BIG FAIL!
In the first days of the Covid-19 scamdemic, Trump consulted competent physicians and scientists like Dr Scott Atlas and Dr Paul Alexander, but then the ignored them. Trump was totally suckered by Dr Anthony Fauci on the Covid-19 scam, and fell for the Lockdowns and “Vaccines” frauds. The Lockdowns were costly and ineffective, destroying countless small businesses and doing great harm to society, especially to children. The Covid-19 “Vaccines” proved to be ineffective and highly toxic, and have now killed ~1.6 million Americans and vax-injured tens of millions more.
Trump is still too proud to admit how badly he was duped by Fauci, and that pride is costing even more money and lives to this day. HUGE FAIL!
CLIMATE AND COVID ARE THE TWO GREAT FRAUDS OF OUR AGE, INTENDED TO CAUSE GREAT HARM TO SOCIETY, TO DRIVE US INTO POVERTY AND DICTATORSHIP.
IF TRUMP WANTS TO BE A TRULY GREAT PRESIDENT, HE WILL HAVE TO ADDRESS THESE TWO GREAT FRAUDS AND RESOLVE HIS TWO GREATEST FAILURES.
WHAT SHOULD TRUMP’S GREATEST ACHIEVEMENTS BE?
ENDING THE UKRAINE WAR
A PHONE CALL TO PUTIN WOULD END THE UKRAINE PROXY WAR.
A NORTH AMERICAN ENERGY POLICY
ESTABLISH A NORTH AMERICAN ENERGY POLICY INCORPORATING COAL, NATURAL GAS, HYDRO, SHALE FRACKING AND THE OIL SANDS TO ENSURE STABILITY OF SUPPLY AND STABLE, ECONOMICAL LONG TERM PRICING. THE USA IS THE LARGEST OIL PRODUCER IN THE WORLD; CANADA IS #4. BOTH COUNTRIES HAVE HUGE RESERVES OF COAL AND NATURAL GAS.
MUCH-NEEEDED OIL AND GAS PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN BLOCKED FOR DECADES BY CRIMINAL GREENS WILL BE BUILT, INCLUDING:
- THE KEYSTONE XL PIPELINE TAKING CANADIAN CRUDE TO HOUSTON REFINERIES;
- THE OIL PIPELINE TO TAKE CANADIAN OIL TO MONTREAL, LEVIS, QUEBEC AND ST JOHN, NEW BRUNSWICK;
- NATURAL GAS PIPELINES TO THE USA NORTHEAST.
EXPENSIVE, UNRELIABLE, INTERMITTENT POWER GENERATION WILL BE REMOVED FROM THE GRID. ENERGY SECURITY REQUIRES A COMPETENT POLICY TO PROVIDE CHEAP, ABUNDANT RELIABLE ENERGY. TARGET ELECTIRICITY PRICES OF ~6 CENTS/KWh, FULLY DELIVERED, ABOUT ONE-THIRD OF CURRENT HIGHLY-INFLATED RATES.
A NORTH AMERICAN WATER POLICY
THE USA SOUTHWEST IS CHRONICALLY WATER-SHORT AND CANADA HAS THE WORLD’S LARGEST SUPPLIES OF FRESH WATER. ESTABLISH AN ENVIRONMENTALLY- RESPONSIBLE WATER-SHARING PROGRAM WHEREIN CANADA SELLS FRESH WATER TO THE USA, INSTEAD OF WASTING IT NOW AS IT FLOWS INTO THE SEA.
REVITALIZE THE NORTH AMERICAN DEFENSE PACT
CANADA WILL CONTRIBUTE ITS FAIR SHARE TO NORTH AMERICAN DEFENSE.
BOTH COUNTRIES WILL AGREE TO NO LONGER INTERVENE IN FOREIGN WARS.
A NORTH AMERICAN IMMIGRATION POLICY
BOTH COUNTRIES WILL AGREE TO FOLLOW A RATIONAL, PLANNED IMMIGRATION POLICY AND TO RETURN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS TO THEIR COUNTRIES OF ORIGIN.
A NORTH AMERICAN FOOD PROGRAM
BOTH COUNTRIES WILL AGREE TO FAIR FOOD SHARING IN TIMES OF SHORTAGES.
