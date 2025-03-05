The speech was replete with the necessary corrections to the disastrous Biden residency - some might argue that this was “low hanging fruit”, but the changes made are seismic and to be lauded.

However, the “zone of silence” that has been lowered over the cos in lives and injuries from the C19 scamdemic was applied.

This is not a trivial thing. Trump should have at least acknowledged its existence - how could he not?

The C19 scamdemic kept him from securing a consecutive term in 2020 - allowing the Democratic Party to rig the 2020 election using postal votes. The Democratic Party would not have faced Trump in 2024 - who knows, maybe they would have won the 2024 election with different candidates.

What was missing from the speech was any mention of th “great tragedy” of 2.8 million dead Americans.

From here:

United States Deaths 2024, How Many Deaths in United States 2024 | Dead or Kicking

The step up in the mortality rate is clear.

From 8.9 per thousand to over 10 over the last five years - an increase of over 12% per annum for five years.

This works out at over 560,000 extra deaths a year for five years = 2.8 million EXTRA deaths.

Not a word about this tragedy - or ay mention of a reconciliation with the 1.1 million C19 deaths - falsely diagnosed with the fake RT-PCR test that was NOT designed to detect “live” infections.

There was no mention of the around 800,000 to 1 million Americans killed by th experimental C19 modified mRNA injections.

Nor was there any mention of the hundreds of thousands killed by hospital protocols involving Remdesivir.

Operation Warp Speed (OWS) succeeded in delivering a poison, not a prophylactic or a cure - now consider those maimed by those toxic injections - seriously injured at least twice those killed and 5 times the number whose life has been altered.

“Zone of silence”.

I was also a little surprised that Trump did not at least acknowledge the 250th anniversary of the founding of the nation in 2026!

Please take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!