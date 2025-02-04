From here:

Goal for the 1st quater of 2025 - improve conditions for small farmers and ranchers | DOOR TO FREEDOM

This caught my eye:

“What was truly remarkable was that no one talked about COVID or COVID vaccines, masks or lockdowns. No member of either party. It was as if all had tacitly agreed to memory-hole this very significant part of our recent history.”

Never a truer word(s).

Politicians globally are content to see out their terms of office ad be replaced, rather than investigate the butchery and maiming resulting from the roll-out of EXPERIMENTAL gene-altering injections that FAILED abysmally.

The crimes against humanity committed by health regulators, enforced by politicians and their cheer leaders in the MSM news cartels are being swept under the carpet - as the C19 psy-op winds down - and the next psy-op is lined up.

Also surprising was the absence of questions about “Disease X” and plans for pandemic preparedness that Biden and his cronies were desperate to sign via the WHO treaties and international health regulations.

The headline of the Door to Freedom article referred to the plight of US farmers,

Compare and contrast that to the attitude of EU and UK “anti-human” politicians that want to decimate farmland in the name of “net zero”,

The UK government plans to replace 10 per cent of prime UK farmland with solar panels and wind turbines in a move to reduce food security and increase energy prices that are already the most expensive in Europe. Other EU countries are on the same path to ruin,

“To this end we are studying the farm bill and setting up meetings to discuss what can be done. We are gearing up to greatly expand our work. As we did with the WHO, we will explain to the public how the government regulates food production and processing. How the minutiae of the Farm Bill picks winners and losers–and how it lends itself to unhealthy school lunches. Where does the money go, and where must it go if we are to keep our farmers farming? Finally, we will make suggestions for incentivising organic and regenerative practices and improving soils.”

The UK government can only dream of formulating agricultural policies that address these issues. The same goes for the EU.

Onwards!!!