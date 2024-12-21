From here:

Greenland Cooling: New Study Shatters Arctic Warming Narrative - Climate Change Dispatch

“After a careful study of 31,464 satellite records compiled over the last twenty years, a team of scientists and mathematicians from Thailand has announced that the temperatures in Greenland have been declining for at least twenty years. [emphasis, links added].”

“This study covered the entire island of Greenland. The southern part of the island has been cooling for at least sixty years.”

“If anything, this information should prove once and for all that the Earth is not having a climate emergency.”

“Another study (Hanna et al, 2020) confirmed that Greenland has been cooling for several decades.

So this is significant, encouraging news that should put a final nail in the coffin of the climate change scam. “

Enough said!

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward (on “X” or another platform) this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan