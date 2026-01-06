US security interests are valid – Denmark is in no position to provide any kind of security guarantees to the US mainland.

Greenland is in the North Atlantic , NATO is the security guarantor – the US is the dominant player of NATO.

So why is Denmark NOT working on plans to help the US enhance the NATO security blanket?

It may be that the US and NATO nee to build three large military/air force bases – one facing east, one to the south and, maybe, one facing west.

The “population” of Greenland is stable at around 56,000 – less than a city suburb. Denmark provides money each year:

“Denmark provides Greenland with an annual block grant of DKK 3.9 billion, which is approximately USD 511 million.

This amount accounts for roughly 20 percent of Greenland’s GDP and more than half of its public budget. The subsidy is a key component of Greenland’s economy, which relies heavily on fishing exports and financial support from Denmark.”

Demographic Shifts in Greenland: A 10-Year Perspective

Where People Live in Greenland: Towns & Settlements With More Than 100 Inhabitants - Brilliant Maps

1. “January 1, 2025). Nuuk is the capital and the largest city, serving as the political, economic, and cultural center of Greenland. 2. Sisimiut: About 5,485 residents. It is the second-largest city and is known for its fishing industry and as a gateway to the Arctic. 3. Ilulissat: Approximately 5,087 residents. This city is famous for its proximity to the Ilulissat Icefjord, a UNESCO World Heritage site. 4. Qaqortoq: Around 3,069 residents. It is known for its colorful houses and as a center for trade and tourism in southern Greenland. 5. Aasiaat: About 2,992 residents. This town is known for its fishing industry and beautiful landscapes.

Additional Context

· Greenland’s total population is around 56,699 as of January 1, 2025, with most of the population concentrated along the ice-free western coast due to the harsh climate of the interior, which is largely covered by the Greenland Ice Sheet. · The majority of Greenland’s towns and settlements are small, with populations often under 1,000, reflecting the country’s sparse population distribution.

Denmark has not always acted in Greenland’s best interests:

“In the 1960s and 70s, Greenland was subject to one of the most impactful eugenics programs ever implemented.

At least 4,500 Inuit women were involuntarily implanted with IUD‘s without their knowledge or consent - about half the fertile population at the time.

Within a generation, the birthrate declined by 50%, which led to multigenerational demographic effects. Public officials at the time blamed the decline in birthrate on poverty and cultural trends, but the extent of the involuntary program became public only in 2022 in an investigation known as the spiral case.[18]

The US and NATO could easily sped billions on military bases that protect both the north Atlantic and the US east and north coasts – this should not even be a subject for debate!

This could be financed from mineral resources – the proceeds of which could cover the military costs of US/NATO bases AND compensate “Greenlanders” with much needed infrastructure, hospitals, schools, roads etc – just don’t let th UK anywhere near the planning!

“The value of Greenland’s natural resources is estimated to range from approximately $186 billion to over $5 trillion, depending on the valuation method and assumptions about extractability and market conditions.

A detailed analysis by the American Action Forum estimates the total market value of known mineral and energy resources at $4.4 trillion, but this figure is largely theoretical, as only a small fraction—estimated at 4.2% based on rare earths—can currently be extracted economically, bringing the realistic value to around $186 billion.

“ When excluding oil and gas, the value drops to $2.7 trillion, though this still reflects potential future extraction.

“Greenland holds an estimated 17.5 billion barrels of oil and 148 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, with rare earth elements valued at over $1.5 trillion.

Key mineral resources include lithium, cobalt, copper, and rare earth elements critical for modern technologies like electric vehicles and renewable energy systems.”

The key message is that the US/DENMARK AND NATO, should stop posturing, put on their big boy pants and “GROW UP!!!

