The ‘thot plickens’ for Manchester and Prime Minister Burnham?

From here:

The £3m payment from Man City owners now being probed by local council

“The 2014 property venture between ADUG and the council has become one of Manchester’s most successful developers.

Named Manchester Life, the company has built about 1,800 flats around Ancoats, a former industrial slum now often described as one of the “coolest neighbourhoods in the world”.

Questions have arisen around the so called ‘overage’ terms’.

“A “collaboration agreement”, signed in 2015, also said the council would not be paid until ADUG had recovered all its costs, plus an 8 per cent annual return on the first phase of the development, and 10 per cent on the second phase of development.

8% return-to ADUG before the loan was repaid to ADUG during the 1st development phase and a 10% for the second phase.

Then there is this:

“According to details of the deal shared with The i Paper, the local authority was not entitled to receive any “overage” payments – extra cash given to a landowner after the value of the property has increased – for more than 10 years.

A touch confusing!

Here’s how Brave AI describes the ‘arrangement’:

“The loan provided by Manchester City Council to Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG) subsidiaries was not a direct council loan but was facilitated through the Greater Manchester Housing Investment Loan Fund (GMHILF), with the council holding the primary £300 million loan from the UK government.

The specific terms and details of the loans to ADUG-linked companies are as follows:

Loan Amounts and Recipients : In 2017 and 2018, the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) approved loans totaling £55 million to three Jersey-registered companies ultimately owned by ADUG: New Little Mill Developments Ltd , Vesta Street Developments Ltd , and Lampwick Developments Ltd .

Repayment and Interest : ADUG has repaid all loans with interest , though the specific interest rate charged to the borrowers was not made public.

Risk Structure : The loans were underwritten by the general funds of nine other Greater Manchester boroughs (including Wigan, Bolton, and Oldham), meaning they bore the risk if the schemes failed, despite receiving no direct financial benefit.

Usage : The funds were used to build approximately 450 apartments across the three schemes in the Ancoats and New Islington areas

Guarantees: A Manchester Life spokesman stated that ADUG contributed its own capital into the projects before accessing these external loans, which are described as common repayable debt financing for property developers.

Curioser and curioser!.

The Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) granted loans of £55 million to ADUG to finance the development of the site and erect a block of flats. 9 Manchester boroughs were on the hook if the ‘scheme’ failed and would not receive any benefit if the ‘scheme was successful!

The DUG repaid the loans (from what cash flow?) before the development was completed and received 8% for the first stage and 10% on the second stage. What was the value of each stage?

What were these ‘stages? From Brave AI:

“The Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG) financed development through a joint venture with Manchester City Council called Manchester Life. The first stage of this development, covering nine sites in the Ancoats and New Islington areas, delivered approximately 1,468 to 1,500 homes and was part of a broader £1.25 billion regeneration program.

The second stage is currently being calculated and has not yet been fully completed or valued in the provided context; however, the original plan envisioned building over 6,000 homes with an investment of up to £1 billion over a decade. The council’s total profit share from the scheme to date was just under £3 million, with a second payment currently under review due to concerns over ADUG’s offshore profit booking.

“part of £1.25 billion regeneration program”?

Wth is that? Hard to say, here’s Brave AI:

“The specific £1.25 billion figure is not explicitly identified in the provided search context as a single, standalone UK Government regeneration program. However, the context highlights several major regeneration investments linked to Manchester City Council and the wider Greater Manchester region that may correspond to this figure or similar funding streams:

Good Growth Fund: The Greater Manchester Combined Authority manages a regeneration fund that has been expanded from £1 billion to nearly £2 billion (with some sources citing a £2bn pot including National Wealth Fund contributions) to unlock stalled sites and deliver housing and transport across all ten boroughs.

Victoria North Regeneration Programme: This is described as Manchester’s largest regeneration project, backed by a £4 billion investment (via a joint venture with the Far East Consortium ) to deliver 15,000 new homes and transform 40 hectares of land into City River Park .

District Centres and High Streets: The council is investing in district centres like Wythenshawe (secured £20 million from the Government’s Local Regeneration Fund), Moston Lane ( £25 million programme), and Newton Heath , focusing on affordable housing and public realm improvements.

Strangeways and Cambridge Regeneration: A joint plan with Salford City Council aims to deliver 7,000 new homes and significant commercial space in this 130-hectare area, supported by a Strategic Regeneration Framework.

If the £1.25 billion refers to a specific recent announcement not detailed in the snippets, it likely relates to the broader £2bn Good Growth Fund or a specific tranche of National Wealth Fund or Levelling Up Fund allocations being leveraged by the council for these large-scale projects.

A great big scheme with no accountability. However it appears that Manchester City Council has receive £3 million in shared profits and might be due a whole bunch more!

Maybe the other 9 Manchester authorities will get some of the £3 million and the next ’overage’ payment for underwriting the entire (multi-£ billion?) project?

In case it helps, here is how Brave Ai defines ‘overage’ profit shares?

“Overage profit shares (also known as clawback or uplift agreements) are contractual provisions in property sales that entitle a seller to receive additional payments if the value of the land increases after the transaction is completed. These agreements are primarily used when land is sold for its current use value (e.g., agricultural) but has potential for future development or a change of use.

The payment is triggered by specific events, such as:

The grant of planning permission for development.

The sale of the property at a higher price than the original purchase price.

The completion of development and subsequent plot sales.

The calculation of the overage payment typically follows one of two models:

Uplift in Value : The seller receives a negotiated percentage (commonly 20% to 40% ) of the difference between the land’s value before and after the trigger event.

Profit Share: The seller receives a percentage of the developer’s actual profits, often calculated after deducting allowable costs like construction, legal fees, and professional expenses.

These clauses are registered against the property title to ensure that all future owners of the land are bound by the obligation to pay the seller if the triggering conditions are met.

In my view the entire ‘arrangement is intentionally designed to confuse and obfuscate accountability of the spending and receipt of cash flow over the entire life of the development.

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