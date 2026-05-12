From here:

First on CNN: New report details ‘systematic’ rape and sexual violence during Hamas’ Oct 7 attack on Israel | CNN

Referencing areport from here:

The Civil Commission | הנציבות האזרחית

“Hamas militants and their allies raped, assaulted and sexually tortured their victims during and after the October 7, 2023 terror attack on southern Israel “to maximize pain and suffering,” a landmark new report has concluded.

Shared first with CNN, the report presents the most comprehensive body of evidence yet of sexual and gender-based violence against women, men and children, which it describes as “systematic, widespread, and integral to” the assault.

“At least six other incidents of people directly witnessing rapes and gang rapes are outlined in the report, with all of the witnesses describing victims being shot dead. In one case, a witness said she saw a young woman being raped by several men, mutilated and shot dead.”

“The report says that many of the victims’ bodies were mutilated on October 7, with the attackers often targeting women’s faces and intimate areas. The researchers reviewed photographs of many of the bodies and interviewed forensic experts as well as people who worked on identifications at the IDF Shura base where most of the bodies were brought. They said dozens were shot or burnt in the chest and groin areas, mutilation that was often inflicted “Each case cited has been corroborated by witnesses, including first responders who attended the scene. She said the team behind the report – comprising some 25 experts and contributors – had also worked with a group of researchers who geolocated photos and videos from the scene, pinpointing the location of each victim and cross-referencing it with other evidence.

on them after they were dead.”

“Meanwhile, some of Israel’s critics denied it took place and accused Israel of using the allegations as an excuse for its brutal war in Gaza. More than 72,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the war began two and a half years ago, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.”

The report documents forensic evidence including photographs of victims.

“She (Elkayam-Levy) was criticized publicly by some colleagues as well anonymous government officials who were quoted in Israeli and international media questioning her motives.

These incidents were later used by some critics to discredit other claims, even when evidence was clear and corroborated by multiple sources.”

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