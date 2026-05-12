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Markker's avatar
Markker
32m

Peter, why don't you report on the torture of Palestinian prisoners by Israeli captors? Beatings, starvation, total humiliation by stripping of clothes, rapes by objects shoved in anuses, and, the most depraved, naked male prisoners being urinated on by guards, who then set trained male dogs to mount and rape these men and boys? It's admitted by soldiers, and those 4 accused of rape with an object, caught on camera, although they enjoy filming their depravities, were released with no charge, because Israel finds it totally acceptable! I recall hostage prisoners looking quite fit and well on release and shaking hands, and saying good bye. I'm seeing not accurate reporting here.

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aileen's avatar
aileen
3m

That oct 7 has been shown to be a psyop. Staged, false testimonies and anyone in the know..realises that hamas and mossad/fake israel are the same thing.

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