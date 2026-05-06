From Brave AI:

“Switzerland has confirmed its first case of hantavirus, involving a man being treated in isolation at the University Hospital Zurich after returning from a cruise in South America.

The patient tested positive for the Andes strain, which is endemic to South America and can rarely spread through close person-to-person contact.

Key details include:

Source of Infection: The man was a passenger on the MV Hondius , a cruise ship currently stranded off Cape Verde that has seen multiple deaths and evacuations due to hantavirus.

Public Risk: Swiss authorities and the World Health Organization (WHO) state the risk to the general public is low , as transmission requires close contact. The patient’s wife is self-isolating as a precaution.

Global Context: The outbreak on the MV Hondius involves the Andes strain, with three deaths and several evacuations reported. The ship is awaiting permission to dock, likely in the Canary Islands, while other passengers are evacuated to Europe for treatment.

I wonder how many illegal immigrants have entered th US/UK from South America who are asymptomatic, with this, or any other potentially infectious/lethal pathogens.

Passengers are being transported back to their home countries around the world.

Step up health screening checks on entry and bring in secure quarantine measures!!

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