From here:

KLM flight attendant hospitalised with suspected hantavirus - DutchNews.nl

“A KLM air stewardess has been hospitalised with hantavirus symptoms, according to the ministry of health. The woman was briefly in contact with one of the Dutch people that died after contracting the virus late last month.

That person had boarded a KLM flight in South Africa but was deemed too ill to fly and removed from the plane shortly after.

The flight attendant is said to have mild symptoms and is in isolation at Amsterdam UMC, where she is being tested for the virus.

Meanwhile, a second airplane carrying a patient with hantavirus symptoms has landed at Schiphol airport after being delayed in Gran Canaria due to technical issues.

Earlier reports from here:

https://www.channelnewsasia.com/singapore/hantavirus-mv-hondius-ncid-test-virus-isolated-cda-6106671

“SINGAPORE: Two Singapore residents who were onboard the hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius are currently being isolated at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), where they are being tested for the virus.

“Their test results are pending. One has a runny nose but is otherwise well, and the other is asymptomatic. The risk to the general public in Singapore is currently low,” the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said on Thursday (May 7)

Summary from Brave AI:

“As of May 7, 2026, eight people have been identified with suspected or confirmed hantavirus infections linked to the cruise ship outbreak, with several being actively treated.

Three of these individuals are in the Netherlands receiving medical care, one is critically ill in an intensive care unit in South Africa, and one passenger is being treated in Zurich, Switzerland. Additionally, a Dutch airline crew member who had contact with a deceased passenger is undergoing testing and medical care in Amsterdam.

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