HAPPY EASTER EVERY BUDDY!– If you have the odd three hours to fill
(with your more open-minded liberal or ‘woke’ relatives or friends) - I urge you to watch the movie Dr Zhivago with them
linked below to illustrate the (socialist/ communist) path they are on that matches the Russian revolution era from 1913-1922
It is a great movie with an unforgettable sound track– perhaps it will begin an interesting debate!
‘ you no longer have a personal life!’
All the best.
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