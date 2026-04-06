linked below to illustrate the (socialist/ communist) path they are on that matches the Russian revolution era from 1913-1922

It is a great movie with an unforgettable sound track– perhaps it will begin an interesting debate!

Bing Videos

‘ you no longer have a personal life!’

All the best.

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