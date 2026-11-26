It is a time for family and friends and to give thanks to those who are special to us.

My social life has been somewhat curtailed by a stroke I suffered a year ago. Therea are many people who have made a special effort to help with my recuperation, even including the National Health Service in the UK, various foundations, cataract doctors, and local council care workers. All have helped me out in one way or another. To all these people and especially the Duncan family and my brother I give thanks.

I also am grateful for my 16,147 followers, my 6,761 subscribers -especially the 43 paid ones!) who have viewed my posts some 20 million times over the last four years or so. Apparently there have been around 3 million ‘users’ who have not followed or subscribed- go figure!

My favourite posts are the ones below:

(100) “20 million dead or 20 million saved” – a reprise of one of my articles from a year ago on 15 August 2022 – what does it look like now? Maybe double that number 40 million dead and 4 billion injuries

(100) A deeper dive on the extra 40,000 English and Welsh deaths in April 2020 – probably by Midazolam + morphine – the WHO instructed “authorities” to categorise all deaths with C19 present as C19 deaths

(100) Quick reminder – there are 3 trillion trees on the planet – each tree absorbs 25 kg of CO2 a year= 75 billion tonnes a year – mankind emits 35 billion tonnes of CO2 - so what’s the problem?

(100) Updated compilation of articles that debunk the “climate crisis” mantra -showing the utter folly of spending tens of trillions whilst allowing millions to die of disease and hunger (all ID’d/injected)

You might get a sense that it is my opinion that Midazolam Matt engaged a ‘Liverpool Pathway to kill 40,000 elderly and frail Brits in 2020, that I believe that all the windmills and solar panels that prevent the burning of fossil fuels that emit the ‘gas of life’, CO2, could be replaced by the planting of trees that remove more CO2 than the plantations of solar panels and forests of wind turbines ever could.

All the ‘statistics we are confronted with by climate freaks are not grounded in scientific fact.

Anyway, I am grateful for your attention and support!

HAPPY THANKSGIVING!

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