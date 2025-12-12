From Brave AI:

“The European Union has effectively rolled back its planned 2035 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars, with a senior EU lawmaker confirming that a total technology ban on combustion engines is off the table.

“ Instead of requiring a 100% reduction in CO2 emissions from new vehicles by 2035, the new target will be a 90% reduction, allowing for continued production and sale of internal combustion engine vehicles running on low-emission fuels such as synthetic and biofuels.”

The decision follows intense lobbying from major automakers, including Volkswagen, BMW, and Stellantis, as well as governments from Germany, Italy, and other EU nations.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is cited as a key factor in persuading the EU to reconsider the ban.

The revised approach allows for the use of renewable fuels like HVO100 and e-fuels, which can reduce emissions by up to 90% compared to conventional fuels.

The change applies to new vehicle registrations from 2035 onwards, with no 100% emissions target set for 2040 either.

The EU’s broader “car package” detailing these changes is expected to be unveiled later in December 2025.

While the ban on new combustion engine cars is scrapped, the EU may still impose stricter electrification requirements on rental, leasing, and company car fleets by 2030.

The UK will adopt the same relaxation of targets any day now, highlighting the subservient nature of the UK’s “green” regulations – where the EU goes, the UK follows:

Here are the current UK regulations:

“The ZEV mandate requires 28% of new cars sold in 2025 to be zero emission, increasing to 80% by 2030 and 100% by 2035.

For vans, the target is 16% zero emission in 2025, rising to 70% by 2030 and 100% by 2035.

The government has allowed manufacturers to carry forward any sales shortfalls from one year to the next, providing further flexibility.

The UK has overdelivered on carbon budgets, cutting emissions by nearly 50% since 1990, and the revised mandate is expected to maintain progress toward net zero despite the delay.

The government has invested over £2 billion in EV infrastructure and incentives, including grants for vans and home chargepoints, and is funding the Local EV Infrastructure Fund and ultra-rapid charging pilots.

The Labour Party has indicated it may reinstate the 2030 ban on ICE sales if it wins the upcoming election, though current industry plans are largely aligned with the 2035 phase-out regardless of policy changes.

The monopolistic and sadistic energy policy of th UK government, which tries to force families into expensive EV’s that need recharging with ever more expensive “renewable” energy and which have a worrying tendency to spontaneously combust, are uninsurable and wear out roads and highways at twice the rate of petrol and diesel cars has been acknowledged by th EU. the UK will do as it is told any day now.

In other UK news, economic growth continues to flat line. The UK’s ONS released numbers of -0.1% growth for th month of October 2024 and the same negative growth of 0.1% for the three months to October 2024. THE MARGIN Of error for GDP growth is +/- 0.3%, so any number within this is within that margin of error.

The Labour government has a excuse, formulated, no doubt by its “nudge” units – Flu – claimed to be the straw that breaks the NHS’ camel’s back. The unashamed tactic of claiming “we are running out of flu vaccines, get them while you can!” all this despite the fact that they are a coin toss for effectiveness with no readily available safety data. The PTB also say “put your masksback on – a great excuse for zero economic growth and productivity.

From Brave ai:

“The UK flu vaccine prevented an estimated 96,000 to 120,200 hospitalisations in England during the 2024/25 winter season, which was a period of high flu activity. This protection was achieved despite a challenging season marked by a dominant drifted influenza A(H3N2) subclade, with early data from the 2025/26 season indicating the vaccine remains effective, offering 70 to 75% protection against hospital attendance in children aged 2 to 17 years and 30 to 40% protection in adults. The NHS has delivered over 17 million flu vaccines since the autumn rollout began, a significant increase compared to the same period last year, highlighting the ongoing effort to prevent serious illness and reduce strain on the health system.”

Lastly the failed Dutch politician running NATO, plugged adherence to pledges to raise defence spending to 5% of GDP.

For th UK that means spending £150 billion pounds a year for ten years – 1.5 trillion pounds over a decade - the UK simply does not have the wherewithal and there was wno provision in the latest budge to even begin to provide for defence spending.

“Mark Rutte, the former Dutch prime minister, is the current Secretary General of NATO, having assumed the role on October 1, 2024, succeeding Jens Stoltenberg after a decade in office. As of December 11, 2025, Rutte has issued a stark warning that conflict with Russia is “at our door,” urging NATO allies to prepare for a war on the scale endured by their grandparents, citing escalating hybrid warfare and the possibility of a Russian military attack on a NATO member within the next five years.”

“NATO members agreed at the June 2025 summit in The Hague to increase defense and security-related spending to 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2035, a significant increase from the previous 2% target established in 2014.

This commitment includes at least 3.5% of GDP for core defense requirements such as personnel, equipment, and operations, and up to 1.5% for civil preparedness, cyberdefense, critical infrastructure protection, and defense innovation. All 32 NATO member states except Spain committed to this goal, with Spain receiving an exemption due to domestic budget constraints and welfare priorities, opting instead to cap its defense spending at 2.1% of GDP. The agreement, described as a “transformational leap” for collective defense, requires allies to submit national roadmaps by mid-2026 outlining their incremental path to the target, with a collective progress review scheduled for 2029.

Russia could only possibly threaten he UK and EU with missiles and drones – it could not possibly win a conventional war, and it knows this – so does NATO. NUCLEAR WAR? – that’s just MAD.

So many stupid people in the UK and EU governments.

Onwards!!!

