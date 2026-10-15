From Brave AI:

“Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG) has invested approximately £1 billion in Manchester, primarily focusing on property regeneration and higher education.

Key areas of investment include:

Manchester Life Development Company : A joint venture with Manchester City Council to build over 6,000 homes in east Manchester, including the Ancoats and New Islington areas.

Infrastructure and Facilities : Significant spending on the Etihad Campus and the City Football Academy (a £200 million facility).

Student Housing : Partnerships to provide modern accommodation for university populations, such as plans for a 3,000-room village at the University of Manchester.

Commercial and Retail: Development of entertainment zones like Medlock Square near the Etihad Stadium.

While the club’s football operations received over £1.4 billion in player spending, the broader economic investment in Manchester’s urban landscape is centred on the £1 billion property and education portfolio.

“The Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG) has created over 1,000 direct jobs in Manchester through its investments in Manchester City Football Club and its associated facilities, such as the Etihad Campus. Additionally, a 2018 study by New Economy Manchester quantified that ADUG’s sports-related expenditures catalyzed the creation of thousands of indirect jobs in coaching, hospitality, and facilities management.

Direct Roles : Over 1,000 direct positions linked to the club and its operations.

Indirect & Induced Roles : Thousands of additional jobs generated through the local supply chain, tourism, and regeneration projects like Manchester Life.

Broader Economic Impact: The group’s investments have contributed to approximately 100,000 jobs created across the wider Manchester economy over the past decade through urban regeneration and business development.

So, build an Etihad in every UK city/town/village/hamlet- or the equivalent -for shipyards, mines, data centers/ business park/engineering works etc?

There are around 1.78 million Brits signed on to the dole in the UK. 178 Etihad equivalents for £178 billion would take care of all of them!

From Brave AI:

“In 2025/26, the United Kingdom is forecast to spend approximately £333.7 billion on the social security system, which represents about 10.9% of GDP. This total expenditure is dominated by pensions, which account for roughly 55% of the total, while the remaining 45% supports working-age adults, children, and disabled people.

The breakdown of this spending includes:

Pensioners : Approximately £177.7 billion (including the State Pension of £146.1 billion).

Working Age & Children : Approximately £145.0 billion (primarily Universal Credit).

Disabled People & Health Conditions : Approximately £77.1 billion .

Housing Benefits: Approximately £37.3 billion.

Looking ahead, the Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts that total welfare spending will rise to £373.4 billion by 2029/30, driven largely by increases in pensioner costs and disability benefits.

Well pensioners and the disabled could not be employed but that leaves 145 Etihad’s to soak up almost 1.5 million of the unemployed and turn them into taxpayers.

From Brave AI:

“he median annual gross salary for full-time employees in the UK is £39,039 (approx. £3,253 per month), based on Office for National Statistics data from April 2025. The mean (average) full-time salary is higher, at approximately £48,500, reflecting the impact of high earners.

For a worker earning the median salary of £39,039 in the 2026/27 tax year (England, Wales, or Northern Ireland), the deductions for Income Tax and National Insurance are as follows:

Income Tax : £5,294 per year (taxed at 20% on earnings above the £12,570 personal allowance).

National Insurance : £2,118 per year (calculated at 8% on most earnings above the allowance).

Total Tax & NI : £7,412 annually.

Net Take-Home Pay: Approximately £31,628 per year, or £2,636 per month, before any pension contributions or student loan repayments.

Salaries vary significantly by region and occupation; for example, London salaries are notably higher, with the median gross monthly salary in the capital reaching approximately £4,141.

So, those employed would PY around £7,500 in tax as opposed to receiving around £5,000 a year in benefits.

:

“For the 2026/27 tax year, the monthly standard allowance for Universal Credit is £424.90 for single claimants aged 25 or over, £338.58 for those under 25, £666.97 for couples where either partner is 25 or over, and £528.34 for couples both under 25.

These base rates are supplemented by additional monthly elements, including £303.94 for each child (born on or after 6 April 2017), £351.88 for the first child if born before that date, £209.34 for carers, and disability elements ranging from £217.26 to £429.80 depending on the severity of the condition. Eligible housing costs and childcare expenses (up to 85% of costs) may also be added, subject to a 55% taper on earnings above your applicable work allowance.

A benefit to the UK Treasury for 1.8 million people of almost £22 billion A YEAR.

Worth spending £175-200 billion?!?

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