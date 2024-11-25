From this 70-mnute video:

Oreshnik Transforms War, Zelensky Demands More Useless Air Defence, UK MoD Seethes, Russia Advances

Perhaps it is propaganda – perhaps it is not.

Russia (and China) can strike over (tens of?) thousands of miles using conventional warheads with enormous destructive power at incredibly high speed and precision – for which no air defence system can counter.

Aircraft carriers are rendered obsolete.

We already have a new form of war – drones and robots remotely operated to take on soldiers’ boots on the ground.

There is no defence against these sorts of missiles.

Make of this what you will!

If true, will Russia give these missiles to Iran?

Makes the Storm Shadows and ATACM’s look puny. Rather like comparing a BB-gun with a tank.

If true, it certainly renders every city and military facility obsolete.

Onwards!!!

