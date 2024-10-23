From here:

IRS Unveils New Federal Income Tax Brackets for 2025 | NTD

“The IRS on Oct. 22 unveiled the new federal income tax brackets for 2025.

Every bracket was changed, including the top one. Single taxpayers making more than $636,350, or couples making more than $751,600, will be subject to a 37 percent tax rate. That’s up from $609,350, and $731,200, respectively.

Here are the other new brackets, with the old income thresholds in parentheses:

· 35 percent tax for singles making more than $250,525 ($243,725) and married couples making more than $501,050 ($487,450) · 32 percent tax for singles making more than $197,300 ($191,950) and married couples making more than $394,600 ($383,900) · 24 percent tax for singles making more than $103,350 ($100,525) and married couples making more than $206,700 ($201,050) · 22 percent tax for singles making more than $48,475 ($47,150) and married couples making more than $96,950 ($94,300) · 12 percent tax for singles making more than $11,925 ($11,600) and married couples making more than $23,850 ($23,200) · 10 percent tax for singles with incomes of $11,925 or less ($11,600 or less) and married couples making $23,850 or less ($23,200 or less)

The adjustments mean that, in many instances, “taxpayers will not be adversely impacted by inflation in determining their tax obligations,” Mark Luscombe, principal analyst at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, told The Epoch Times in an email.”

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan