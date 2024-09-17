From here: h/t GL Hendricks

⚠️💉 New Smallpox Jab "ACAM2000" For Monkeypox Warning: "Death of UNvaccinated Individuals Who Have Contact With Vaccinated" (rumble.com)

“On August 30th, 2024 the FDA approved the new ACAM2000 smallpox vaccine for use against monkey pox. The warning label of this vaccine says: "Individuals who are vaccinated with this vaccine should quarantine for 4 weeks after injection. During this quarantine individuals cannot handle babies, be around pregnant women, cannot go swimming or be in hot tubs, cannot use public restrooms, share a bed, clothing, or be in close contact with an unvaccinated individual."

Got that? Not only are there risks from the injections themselves, but those who take the injection are a risk to others. The package insert states – amongst other things – “DEATH TO UNVACCINATED NIDIVIDUALS WHO HAVE CONTACT WITH VACCINATED IDIVIDUALS”.

YCMTSU – get vaxxed, become a deadly threat to everyone – so avoid all public contact for four weeks.

Does it even work? It is not possible for any clinical trials to have been performed either against the original purpose of the injection (smallpox) or against monkey pox in a way that provides clear information on the ratio of each type of adverse event to each prevented infections – and certainly that is, the number needed to vaccinate to prevent a single infection or a single death against the adverse events caused.

Onwards!!!

