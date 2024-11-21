From here:

“In a one-line order issued Monday, the Georgia Court of Appeals stated that the hearing was “hereby canceled until further order of this Court,” without offering any explanation.”

“In August 2023, a Fulton County grand jury indicted Trump and 18 co-defendants, accusing them of orchestrating a sweeping scheme to overturn Georgia’s election results.”

After all sorts of scandals involving the use of taxpayer money to fund sex jaunts all over the country, the case ends up in an appeals court to hear oral arguments around the disqualification of Soros funded District Attorney Fani Willis.

And now:

“The appeals court’s decision to cancel the hearing raises questions about the future trajectory of the case. Without oral arguments, it remains unclear how the court will address the defendants’ appeal or whether the allegations of impropriety will lead to any substantive changes in the prosecution.

Even if the Georgia Court of Appeals ultimately rules against Willis, Trump’s looming return to the presidency casts doubt on how—or if—the case will proceed. As a sitting president, Trump could be shielded from certain legal proceedings, creating an unprecedented legal and constitutional dilemma.”

I wonder if the new Attorney General, Matt Gaetz, will prosecute the likes of Letitia James, Fani Willis, Jack Smith and Alvin Bragg for weaponizing the justice system to lodge mischievous, arbitrary and capricious cases against Trump, bringing the entire justice system into disrepute?

Lots more background in the linked article.

In other news, the House Ethics Committee report on the activities of Matt Gaetz in 2019, around sex with a 17-year-old girl, were sealed by Speaker Johnson.

Onwards!!!

