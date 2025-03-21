One of the world’s largest airports, Heathrow, has been completely shut down as the result in a fire that broke out at 3 a.m. London time this morning.

This impacts the entire air transportation infrastructure system of the UK with a quarter of a million passengers and 1,300 flights impacted.

The questions are surfacing - was it deliberate and if so, who by?

It is well known that UK airports and other key infrastructure assets are complexly unprotected against “net zero” actors like “just stop oil”.

The usual screeching heads on the UK MSM are saying “Russia, Russia, Russia” - though this would be expected as the UK supplies weapons direct to Ukraine to fire n th Russian homeland. “You reap what you sow!”.

Who is to say it is not a “false flag” by Ukrainians seeking to further involve the UK in the war?

Maybe it was just an accident and nothing to do with “bad actors” or the fragility of the “green” infrastructure”.

Fingers crossed that Heathrow will be up and running at midnight and thigs will be back to normal in a week.

