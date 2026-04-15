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Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
2h

They don’t want you air traveling. Traveling will soon be only for the well connected.

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JoJo's avatar
JoJo
13m

Sooner than later we (the useless eaters) will not be able to travel by air (oh, the environment! Sustainability, blah blah blah). They want us locked down while they enjoy all of the beauty and resources of our wonderful earth, which was made for US by God. Beef for them, bugs for us.

Jesus, come any time. We are so ready.

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