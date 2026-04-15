From here:

Europe’s best airline raises ticket prices by up to £360 as fuel prices soar

“Sir Richard Branson’s airline has added a fuel surcharge of £50 to economy-class tickets, with premium economy increasing by £180 and business class by £360.

It won’t be long before other airlines follow suit.

‘Chief executive Corneel Koster said the failure of peace talks between the US and Iran was ‘not good news’ for the aviation industry.

Nodding to unprecedentedly expensive fuel costs, he warned that passengers faced even higher prices in the coming months, and possibly for the remainder of the year.

Mr Koster added: “We have never seen jet fuel at this level and airlines cannot sustain those sorts of high costs.’

From Brave AI:

“As of mid-April 2026, US jet fuel prices are significantly higher than UK prices, with recent spot rates reaching $4.60 per gallon in the US compared to approximately $2.10–$2.14 per gallon in the UK.

This sharp divergence is driven by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has caused global oil supply disruptions and spiked US Argus Jet Fuel Index readings to over double their pre-conflict levels, while the UK market has seen more moderate increases.

While the UK price has trended upward due to steady demand, refinery maintenance, and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blending mandates, the US market experienced a dramatic spike in early 2026 as the Iran war intensified, pushing prices to unprecedented levels relative to other regions. Consequently, the cost gap between the two nations has widened considerably compared to historical averages, where US prices were often comparable to or slightly higher than UK prices. “

I confess to being surprised by this, I had assumed that the US could refine what it needed from domestic/Venezuelan oil. Apparently not – or maybe the US is selling its jet fuel to Asia/Far East for mega bucks.

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