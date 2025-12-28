Accessed from here:

Liberals Should Read the HHS Review of Pediatric ‘Gender Affirming’ Care | Opinion - Newsweek

Her is the link and “Backgroun”d contained in the executive summary of the paper:

gender-dysphoria-report-exec-summary.pdf

“Gender dysphoria is a condition that involves distress regarding one’s sexed body and/or associated social expectations.

Increasing numbers of children and adolescents in the U.S. and other countries are diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

Internationally, there is intense disagreement about how best to help them. • The term “rapid onset gender dysphoria” (ROGD) has been suggested to describe a new clinical presentation of gender dysphoria.

Despite sharp disagreement about the concept’s validity, symptoms consistent with ROGD have been recorded in clinics in the U.S. and other countries. •

In the U.S., the current approach to treating pediatric gender dysphoria aligns with the “gender-affirming” model of care recommended by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH).

This model emphasizes the use of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, as well as surgeries, and casts suspicion on psychotherapeutic approaches for management of gender dysphoria.

• The understandable desire to avoid language that may cause discomfort to patients has, in some cases, given rise to modes of communication that lack scientific grounding, that presuppose answers to unresolved ethical controversies, and that risk misleading patients and families.

This Review uses scientifically accurate and neutral terminology throughout. • In many areas of medicine, treatments are first established as safe and effective in adults before being extended to pediatric populations.

In this case, however, the opposite occurred: clinician-researchers developed the pediatric medical transition protocol in response to disappointing psychosocial outcomes in adults who underwent medical transition.

• The protocols were adopted internationally before the publication of the first outcome studies.

In recent years, in response to dramatic shifts in the number 5 and clinical profiles of minor patients, as well as to multiple systematic reviews of evidence, health authorities in an increasing number of countries have restricted access to puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, and, in the rare cases where they were offered, surgeries for minors.

These authorities now recommend psychosocial approaches, rather than hormonal or surgical interventions, as the primary treatment, and in some cases have restricted the latter to nationally overseen research protocols.

• There is currently no international consensus about best practices for the care of children and adolescents with gender dysphoria.

Lots more in the HHS paper.

