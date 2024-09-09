From here:

Ben Bergquam Uncovers the Hidden Truth Behind New Mexico’s Border Wall Graveyard – Redline Headlines

There is this embedded tweet:

(17) Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News on X: "If this doesn’t make you mad, you’re not not an American. One of the few massive border wall graveyards left exposed in New Mexico. This is what Kamala Harris and Joe Biden think of border security. Please help wake your friends and neighbors up. This November is the life or https://t.co/JPCknAd8mI" / X (twitter.com)

The article describes the tweet:

“Bergquam didn’t hold back when he spoke about this situation. He pointed out that hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars are wasted and left rotting in the sun because Joe Biden and Kamala Harris don’t prioritize border security. They have lied to us repeatedly about who is responsible for our border issues.

For four long years, they blamed President Trump while allowing his efforts to build the wall go to waste. It’s hard not to get angry thinking about it! According to Bergquam, most of what couldn’t be sold off was left behind in massive yards scattered along our southern border, hidden away so that no one would notice.”

“Last year, The Gateway Pundit reported that the Biden administration sold off border materials for a mere fraction of their value—$300 million worth sold for only $2 million! That’s hard-earned tax money down the drain.”

The result? Ten million criminal migrants begging for benefits, housing, food, healthcare and education whilst taking resources that belong to Americans to give to the estimated 40 million struggling to make ends meet or in abject poverty, because of high food, energy, rental costs and high borrowing costs.

The Democratic Party says “let the poor drive EV’s ad recharge them at hugely expensive energy prices. And they laugh at the impossibility of this task for those less fortunate than anyone earning less than six figure salaries and wages.

High electricity prices are a regressive tax – intentionally levied by the Democratic Party on the poor, sick and elderly.

Harris fully embraces charging US consumers FIFITY TIMES the price for offshore wind power compared to energy sourced from natural gas. A fraction of the subsidies paid to “renewables” would result in FREE natural gas for all.

Every penny spent on criminal immigrant beggars could be used on Americas for Americans. Every extra penny spent on energy bills could be being spent by Americas o food, entertainment, holidays, gifts to loved ones, better clothes and so on.

Money spent on exorbitant energy bills cannot be spent o other goods that would make profits for every other consumer sectors such as furniture, home improvement, entertainment, white goods, fashion retailers, second hand and new car dealers, insurance, sporting goods - all of it – creating that world of excited misery that restricts the life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

The Democratic Party is creating a world of excited misery, drowning the country in debt to fund “energy transition” corruption and human trafficking of criminals Ito all American communities across the country.

Evil is as evil does and the libtard demoNrat socialist Democratic Party welfare statists are truly evil

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan