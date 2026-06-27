Stiffen the sinews, summon up the blood and “disguise fair nature with hard-favour’d rage,

From here (h/t CITIZEN FREE PRESS)

Amelia is right A.I. Full Pathways parody

Stiffen the sinews, summon up the blood and “disguise fair nature with hard-favour’d rage,

Shakespear will be banned by the ‘woke’ for speeches before Harfleur, such as this :

“

KING HENRY

Once more unto the breach, dear friends, once

more,

Or close the wall up with our English dead!

In peace there’s nothing so becomes a man

As modest stillness and humility,

But when the blast of war blows in our ears,

Then imitate the action of the tiger:

Stiffen the sinews, summon up the blood,

Disguise fair nature with hard-favored rage,

Then lend the eye a terrible aspect,

Let it pry through the portage of the head

Like the brass cannon, let the brow o’erwhelm it

As fearfully as doth a gallèd rock

O’erhang and jutty his confounded base

Swilled with the wild and wasteful ocean.

Now set the teeth, and stretch the nostril wide,

Hold hard the breath, and bend up every spirit

To his full height. On, on, you noblest English,

Whose blood is fet from fathers of war-proof,

Fathers that, like so many Alexanders,

Have in these parts from morn till even fought,

And sheathed their swords for lack of argument.

Dishonor not your mothers. Now attest

That those whom you called fathers did beget you.

Be copy now to men of grosser blood

And teach them how to war. And you, good

yeomen,

Whose limbs were made in England, show us here

The mettle of your pasture. Let us swear

That you are worth your breeding, which I doubt

not,

For there is none of you so mean and base

That hath not noble luster in your eyes.

I see you stand like greyhounds in the slips,

Straining upon the start. The game’s afoot.

Follow your spirit, and upon this charge

Cry “God for Harry, England, and Saint George!”

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