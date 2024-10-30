(13) Project Constitution on X: "🚨 I Made This Ad For Trump After Hardcore Anti-Trumper Michael Moore Delivered An EPIC Speech About Why America Loves Trump 🇺🇸 It Was So Powerful, It Brought Me To Tears & Filled Me With Patriotism ❤️ This Is The Best Political Ad I’ve Ever Created. Help Me Get It In Front Of https://t.co/E7jUHwcH85" / X

Who else could remove the stain of the swamp from the USA?

The system is so rotten that I will put aside my hostility to tariffs, quotas and sanctions for the time being.

Sometimes you just have to confront the crap face to face and fight it using whatever method works. Marquess of Queensbury rules be damned.

Onwards!!

