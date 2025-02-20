From here:

Stephen Miller Humiliates CNN Anchor Over a Series of Questions About DOGE - Daily News Cycle

After explaining that DOGE was the re-branding of US Digital Services, formed by Obama in August 2014 here - and was NOT created out of thin air:

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Digital_Service

Miller explained that anyone that committed tax or benefit fraud would be investigated, prosecuted if necessary and deported - including those engaged in child tax credit claims to which only Americans were entitled.

Scoot down to the embedded video in the article to view the exchange on CNN.

The same laws that US citizens are subject to, are applied to illegal immigrants - Illegal immigrants are NOT above laws that apply to Americans!

Here’s a link to the exchange on Twitter/X:

• ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • on X: "Shouldn’t this video of Stephen Miller educating CNN’s Brianna Keilar on the law be the standard by which all republicans should follow when doing interviews with hostile networks? https://t.co/rl4j7rdq9V" / X

Please take a paid subscription to reward me for the thousands of hours of research that go into the thousands of articles I publish - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!