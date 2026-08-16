From this one minute video here (h/tCITIZEN FREE PRESS)

Unitree Super Athlete AS2-W

Al ink to an article about the IPO of the company.

China built robots that can do backflips – but can they make money?

“Fluid movement, compact yet exceptional. Supports a continuous 16kg payload, with 30+ km unloaded driving range.

I wonder who picked the background theme music?

30 secondBonus video

Unitree R1 | Price from $4,900, Ready Stock

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