Here’s how far Chinese robotics has advanced
Imagine a million of these armed and on a battle front -space travel looks trivial with AI attached?
From this one minute video here (h/tCITIZEN FREE PRESS)
Al ink to an article about the IPO of the company.
China built robots that can do backflips – but can they make money?
“Fluid movement, compact yet exceptional. Supports a continuous 16kg payload, with 30+ km unloaded driving range.
I wonder who picked the background theme music?
30 secondBonus video
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