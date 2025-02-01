From here:

Donald Trump fires Democratic commissioners at civil rights enforcement agency

“President Trump fired two of the three Democratic commissioners who enforce civil rights in the workplace Monday, extending his purge of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the federal government. “

DEI continues to DIE!

And from here, today:

Trump removes director of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau | Just The News

“President Donald Trump has removed the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Rohit Chopra, who announced his departure on Saturday.”

Bonfire of the Insanities continues!

Onwards!!!