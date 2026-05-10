From here:

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Had a Years-Long Affair With Disgraced Former Duchess of York – And Epstein’s Close Friend - Sarah Ferguson: ROYAL BIOGRAPHER | The Gateway Pundit | by Paul Serran

A few extracts from the article:

“Another associate of Combs told Mr. Lownie that in 2004, the rapper and Ms. Ferguson began a ‘secret friends with benefits’ relationship that continued for several years.”

““Sean “Diddy” Combs claimed to have enjoyed a ‘friends with benefits’ relationship with Sarah Ferguson for several years, according to a new book. [He] is said to have bragged about sleeping with Ms. Ferguson and once stayed with her at a hotel costing more than £50,000 per night, it is claimed.”

“Andrew Lownie is the author of ‘Entitled’, about the life and scandals of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, as reported here.

“In the upcoming (and updated) paperback edition of his book, he reports that Diddy boasted about ‘slamming’ Fergie during sexual encounters, starting in 2004.

‘slamming’ Fergie since 2004!!! I wonder how Andrew coped with those ‘seconds’.

Porably par for the course for Fergie!

Payment in kind on offer for her escape from scrutiny?

From Brave AI:

“Sarah Ferguson (Former Duchess of York)-

Reports indicate that Sarah Ferguson is currently living in the Austrian Alps, specifically in staff quarters at a luxury resort, following her eviction from the Royal Lodge. While there are rumors of a potential move to a luxury home in Portugal to be near her daughter Princess Eugenie, recent updates as of May 2026 state she is hiding in Austria amid legal scrutiny and fears of arrest related to her ties with Jeffrey Epstein. Prior to this, she was reported to be staying in Northern Ireland and with friends in the United States.

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