Hey! You widda face! Wanna watch the launch of a sub-orbital test flight from SpaceX’s Starbase site in South Texas.?
Happening tomorrow 21 May 2026 - starting from a 90-minute from 5.30 pm Texas time
From here:
How to watch SpaceX launch its 1st Starship V3 megarocket on May 21 | Space
Starship Version 3 — the biggest and most powerful iteration of the vehicle yet — is scheduled to debut Thursday with a suborbital test flight that lifts off from SpaceX’s Starbase site in South Texas.
Launch will occur during a 90-minute window that opens at 6:30 p.m. EDT (2230 GMT; 5:30 p.m. local Texas time). You can watch it live here at Space.com courtesy of SpaceX, or directly via the company’s website; coverage will start about 45 minutes before liftoff.
Happy viewing!
Onwards!
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