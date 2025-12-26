From here:

Trump admin sued by 19 states over declaration to restrict gender transition care | Fox News

“A group of 19 Democrat-led states and Washington, D.C., filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over a declaration that aims to restrict gender transition treatment for minors.

The treatment is for “MINORS” And is irreversible.

“The lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; its secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.; and its inspector general comes after the declaration issued last week described treatments such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender surgeries as unsafe and ineffective for children experiencing gender dysphoria.”

Unsafe and ineffective – categoric.

Remember this from a week ago?

UK Government Health Minster releases his inner “Mengele” and approves experimental puberty blocker trial in children as young as 8 years old

And this?

Why HHS Is Right on Pre‑Pubertal Puberty Blockers, Surgery, and Early Medical Transitioning

Well, It looks like other left wingers have donned their “Cloaks of evil” and are looking for child victims to sacrifice on the altar of Moloch.

Their evil intent is unbounded.

Maybe it is a fear of being found to be insignificant in today’s “twiterverse “– these “people” crave the spotlight – It does not matter how – as long as thousands of people they will never either meet, let alone engage in intelligent discourse with.

The high priestess leading children to th altar of mutilation should come as no surprise – Letitia James. Maybe her next “gig” will b suing health “authorities” to permit the sale of organs and cells from abortion clinics along with Jack and Avin. All kited out in white robes and pointy white hats (emblazoned with “D” for dunce or democrat or whatever.

Face of Evil?

“The proposals have not yet been made final and are not legally binding because they must go through a lengthy rulemaking process and public comment before they can be enforced.

Several major medical providers have already pulled back on gender transition treatment for youths since Trump returned to office, even those in Democrat-led states where the procedures are legal under state law.”

“Medicaid programs in just under half of states currently cover gender transition treatment. At least 27 states have adopted laws restricting or banning the treatment, and the Supreme Court’s decision this year upholding Tennessee’s ban likely means other state laws will remain in place.

Democrat attorneys general from California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Wisconsin, Washington state and Washington, D.C., as well as Pennsylvania’s Democrat governor, joined James in the lawsuit.

I haven’t checked but I would bet that those joining the suit are ALL “progressives”.

Evil starts on the left of politics and works its way to the centre until the previously healthy fruit (country) is rotten to the core.

Th UK has been mortally wounded with it, Trump is turning back the evil, polluted tide.

There are two sides to this issue – on side wats o proceed regardless, he other knows evil when it smells ad sees it.

