Idle thoughts:

“Sir Oswald Mosley, leader of the British Union of Fascists (BUF), organized several major marches and rallies in the UK during the 1930s, most notably the Battle of Cable Street on October 4, 1936.

This event involved approximately 5,000 BUF members attempting to march through London’s East End, where they were blocked by an anti-fascist coalition of up to 300,000 people, resulting in violent clashes with the police and the eventual abandonment of the march.

Following this defeat, Mosley continued to hold demonstrations that faced significant public opposition:

In July 1937, the BUF marched from Kentish Town to Trafalgar Square; the Home Secretary banned the original East End route due to expected clashes, forcing a change in plans, though hundreds of police were deployed to maintain order.

On October 3, 1937, the BUF held a “5th Anniversary Demonstration” from Millbank to Rotherhithe, attended by about 3,400 fascists, which was met by widespread opposition involving 50,000 counter-demonstrators and resulted in 113 arrests and property damage.

In the post-war period, Mosley attempted further rallies, such as in 1962 in Manchester and Dalston, where crowds again disrupted the events, throwing missiles and physically confronting his supporters.

· The UK government responded to the violence surrounding Oswald Mosley ’s marches by rushing the Public Order Act 1936 through Parliament. This legislation introduced two key restrictions: it banned political uniforms (specifically targeting the Blackshirts) and required march organizers to seek police permission for public demonstrations. · These legal changes effectively neutralized the British Union of Fascists’ ability to project power through intimidation and uniformed displays, leading to the organization’s decline. · The UK government responded to the violence surrounding Oswald Mosley’s marches by rushing the Public Order Act 1936 through Parliament. This legislation introduced two key restrictions: it banned political uniforms (specifically targeting the Blackshirts) and required march organizers to seek police permission for public demonstrations. · These legal changes effectively neutralized the British Union of Fascists’ ability to project power through intimidation and uniformed displays, leading to the organization’s decline.

Any resemblance to Zack Polanski of the Green party or to the Labour Party is purely coincidental.

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