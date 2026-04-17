From Brave AI:

“US President Donald Trump declared the Strait of Hormuz “permanently open” on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, following private discussions with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that China agreed not to send weapons to Iran and claimed Beijing was “very happy” with the resolution, noting that Xi Jinping would give him a “big, fat hug” during an upcoming visit.

However, the blockade remains fully in effect despite the declaration, with US Central Command reporting that no ships have made it past the US blockade since it was imposed on Monday. While Trump framed the move as a diplomatic victory intended to stabilize global energy markets, shipping traffic through the strait remains effectively at a standstill as military enforcement continues to restrict vessels traveling to and from Iranian ports.”

Still tiptoeing through those tulips.

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