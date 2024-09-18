The huge fiscal deficit – with its massive interest component of over a trillion bucks a year – needs reducing to zero and then run in a surplus of a trillion bucks a year until the massive debt of the US of over 35 trillion bucks is reduced to less than 20 trillion (15 years).

This can be accomplished if the mathematically vacuous members of Congress focus on QUALITY rather than virtue signalling political dogma.

Applying the same technology used to BAISE and CENSOR free speech can be used to remove and ensure lack of bias in accessing government programs and preventing fraud and abuse. “Woke” humans in federal agencies need not be accessed at all!

In other words, instilling QUALITY from top to bottom.

Check this out:

Government waste: $500 billion lost to fraud during Covid (blubrry.com)

Federal government has lost 2.7 trillion bucks to fraud since 2003 – a September 10th statement, reported by Epoch Times.

In 2023 improper payments amounted to 236 billion dollars.

Government is losing between 250 billion to half a trillion bucks a year on government programs.

The C19 fraud amounted to half a trillion bucks on its own – about 100 million bucks recouped.

Compare that to the failed attempts to raise the same amount from increasing IRS collectors.

You can check out the track of the annual fiscal deficits for the last five years here:

https://bipartisanpolicy.org/report/deficit-tracker/

One month to go for the 2023/2024 fiscal year.

From here:

Real Time US National Debt Clock | USA Debt Clock.com

Evicting the criminal migrant beggars, abolishing all “net zero” policies, switching to natural gas that costs 0.2 cents per kWh “raw material” costs to generate electricity compared to the average 16 bucks per kWh charged to US households and maybe selling off federal assets (like land) to repay national debt are some ideas.

Mor information on the federal government spending here:

https://www.cbo.gov/publication/59946

Somehow, I doubt that the extent of welfare under socialist/Marxist policies was at the forefront of this:

Taxing and Spending Clause - Wikipedia

“While authorizing Congress to levy taxes, this clause permits the levying of taxes for two purposes only: to pay the debts of the United States, and to provide for the common defense and general welfare of the United States.”

There was no minimum wage or “woke” indoctrination in education or federal agencies back then or payments for 10 million criminal migrant beggars!.

Onwards!!!

