Using Brave AI as a source, - first the quick and dirty answer;

‘Cheapest Household Electricity Prices in 2026

Ukraine leads with €0.049/kWh , according to Fuel-Prices.eu (March 2026 data).

Türkiye and Georgia follow closely at €0.062/kWh and €0.076/kWh , respectively.

Other low-cost countries include Bosnia and Herzegovina , Montenegro , and Kosovo , with prices below €0.10/kWh.

Globally, Turkmenistan, Sudan, and Bahrain are among the cheapest, with rates under 1.2 pence/kWh (approx. €0.012/kWh), though these may reflect state subsidies and limited data availability.

Most Expensive Household Electricity Prices in 2026

Germany has the highest price at €0.384/kWh , according to Fuel-Prices.eu (March 2026).

Belgium and Denmark rank second and third at €0.357/kWh and €0.349/kWh , respectively.

In January 2026, Bern (Switzerland) reached 38.5 c€/kWh , Berlin (Germany) at 38.4 c€/kWh , and Brussels (Belgium) at 36.5 c€/kWh —among the highest in Europe.

Ireland and Cayman Islands also feature in top-tier pricing, with rates around $0.44/kWh and $0.41/kWh, respectively (World Population Review, 2025 data).

Key Drivers of Price Differences

High taxes and levies (40–60% of final cost in many EU countries).

Energy transition costs , especially in Germany’s Energiewende.

Reliance on imported fossil fuels , increasing vulnerability in Europe.

Purchasing Power Parity (PPS) adjustments show that while Eastern European cities have lower nominal prices, they are often more burdensome in real terms due to lower incomes.

40–60% of final cost in many EU countries).

Now a deeper dive;

EU;

‘s of early 2026, the average residential electricity price in the EU is 25.8 c€/kWh, according to the Household Energy Price Index (HEPI). This figure reflects a significant increase from pre-crisis levels, with prices stabilizing but remaining above 2022 levels following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Key Regional and National Price Trends in 2026:

Highest Prices : Bern (Switzerland) : 38.5 c€/kWh Berlin, Brussels, Dublin, London, Prague : All around 36.4–38.4 c€/kWh Stockholm (Sweden) : 35 c€/kWh for natural gas, reflecting high residential energy costs.

Lowest Prices : Kyiv (Ukraine) : 8.8 c€/kWh Budapest (Hungary) : 9.6 c€/kWh Podgorica (Montenegro) : 11.1 c€/kWh Belgrade (Serbia) : 11.6 c€/kWh



Important Context:

Purchasing Power Adjustments (PPS) significantly alter rankings. While nominal prices are lower in Central and Eastern Europe, households in countries like Bucharest and Sofia face a heavier financial burden when income levels are considered.

Spot prices vary daily due to supply, demand, and renewable generation. On March 11, 2026, spot prices ranged from 0.021 €/kWh in Sweden (Mid-North) to 0.162 €/kWh in Sicily, Italy .

Taxes and distribution costs make up a large portion of the final bill—often over 50% in countries like Germany and Denmark.

USA;

The average cost of household electricity in the United States for 2026 is approximately 18.05 cents per kilowatt-hour (¢/kWh), based on data from March 2026.

This figure reflects a national average that varies significantly by state, ranging from as low as 11.74¢/kWh in Idaho to over 41.30¢/kWh in Hawaii.

The increase is driven by rising fuel costs, grid infrastructure investments, and growing demand from electrification trends like home offices and electric vehicles.

Asia;

Cheapest Household Electricity Prices in Asia (2026)

The cheapest household electricity prices in Asia in 2026 are found in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates, where electricity is heavily subsidized by the state, resulting in very low costs per kWh. These countries offer near-free energy to residents due to abundant oil and gas resources and government support.

Other low-cost countries include:

Malaysia ($0.05/kWh)

Vietnam ($0.08/kWh)

Indonesia ($0.09/kWh)

Turkey ($0.07/kWh), though this is partly due to currency devaluation.

Most Expensive Household Electricity Prices in Asia (2026)

The most expensive household electricity prices in Asia are in:

Singapore ($0.243/kWh), driven by LNG imports, carbon tax, and a fully liberalized market .

Philippines ($0.206/kWh), with high costs due to imported fuel and a competitive wholesale market.

Other high-cost countries include:

Japan ($0.23/kWh)

South Korea ($0.13–0.13/kWh), though still lower than Singapore and the Philippines.

Key Drivers of Price Differences

Subsidies and state control keep prices low in Gulf countries (e.g., Bahrain, UAE ).

Market liberalization, imported fuels, and carbon pricing significantly increase costs in countries like Singapore and the Philippines .

Hydropower and coal mix contribute to lower prices in Vietnam and Indonesia .

Domestic gas production and subsidies help keep Malaysia’s prices low despite being a middle-income country.

Here’s a few other countries;

China Household electricity prices in China remained stable in early 2026, averaging around 350 yuan per megawatt-hour (MWh), or approximately 0.08 USD per kWh.

Russia:

Russia’s electricity price is $0.07 per kWh for households, based on the 2025–2026 data. This reflects relatively low costs due to abundant domestic energy resources and state subsidies.

United Kingdom: Average electricity prices in the UK are around 27.69 pence per kWh (approximately $0.34 USD/kWh) as of early 2026, with gas at 5.93 pence per kWh. Regional variations exist, with some areas seeing higher costs.

Australia: Household electricity prices are approximately $0.26 USD/kWh, according to 2025 projections, placing Australia among the mid-tier in global electricity costs.

Canada: Electricity prices in Canada are relatively low, averaging around $0.12 USD/kWh, due to abundant hydroelectric and renewable resources.

South Africa: As of 2025, household electricity costs in South Africa are approximately $0.19 USD/kWh, reflecting higher rates due to infrastructure challenges and reliance on fossil fuels.

New Zealand: Electricity prices in New Zealand are about $0.21 USD/kWh, influenced by its island geography and grid infrastructure.

South America;

United Kingdom: Average electricity prices in the UK are around 27.69 pence per kWh (approximately $0.34 USD/kWh) as of early 2026, with gas at 5.93 pence per kWh. Regional variations exist, with some areas seeing higher costs.

Australia: Household electricity prices are approximately $0.26 USD/kWh, according to 2025 projections, placing Australia among the mid-tier in global electricity costs.

Canada: Electricity prices in Canada are relatively low, averaging around $0.12 USD/kWh, due to abundant hydroelectric and renewable resources.

South Africa: As of 2025, household electricity costs in South Africa are approximately $0.19 USD/kWh, reflecting higher rates due to infrastructure challenges and reliance on fossil fuels.

New Zealand: Electricity prices in New Zealand are about $0.21 USD/kWh, influenced by its island geography and grid infrastructure.

Africa;

Cabo Verde has the highest household electricity prices in Africa, with an average cost of $0.327 per kWh as of 2025, driven by reliance on imported fuel and island geography. Kenya and Sierra Leone follow closely, with prices at $0.256/kWh and $0.224/kWh, respectively.

At the other end of the spectrum, Ethiopia has the cheapest household electricity in Africa at $0.005/kWh, supported by its hydropower-dominated grid. Sudan follows with $0.007/kWh, while Libya, Angola, Zambia, and Egypt also maintain very low prices, ranging from $0.008/kWh to $0.023/kWh.

These disparities reflect differences in energy sources, infrastructure, subsidies, and geographic challenges across the continent.

Most Expensive Household Electricity Prices in South and Latin America (2026)

Guatemala had the highest household electricity price in Latin America as of December 2023, at $0.30 per kWh , and remains among the most expensive in 2026.

Jamaica ranked second on the continent, with prices around $0.25 per kWh , driven by reliance on imported fossil fuels and limited energy infrastructure.

Colombia has the highest electricity prices in South America, averaging $0.211 per kWh , due to high generation and distribution costs.

Peru also faces relatively high prices at $0.187 per kWh, with ongoing efforts to reform its energy market to improve affordability and competition.

Cheapest Household Electricity Prices in South and Latin America (2026)

Argentina reported the lowest household electricity prices among Latin American countries in 2023, at less than $0.05 per kWh , thanks to abundant energy resources and government subsidies. However, recent subsidy cuts under economic reforms may increase prices in the near future.

Venezuela maintains some of the cheapest electricity globally, with prices around $0.07 per kWh , supported by massive oil reserves and state subsidies.

Cuba also offers extremely low electricity costs at approximately $0.01 per kWh, due to state-controlled pricing and energy subsidies, though reliability and infrastructure remain challenges.

Note: While nominal prices are lowest in Argentina, Venezuela, and Cuba, affordability depends on income levels. In real terms, Argentina’s low prices are offset by high inflation, making electricity relatively burdensome for households despite low nominal rates.

It would be interesting to correlate these household electricity prices with the roll-out of heavily subsidized renewables and the degree of taxpayer subsidies. Maybe if I get a government grant of a few million dollar/pounds/euros just like ‘green lobby’ groups.

PLEASE take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan