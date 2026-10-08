Should the UK re-join the EU, it will have to sign up to the Schengen Treaty allowing the free movement of people (plus EU national ID systems) that will allow a significant number of EU immigrants free movement to the UK. I doubt many UK immigrants will seek to relocate to the EU!

From Brave AI:

“Since 2000, approximately 29 million immigrants, both legal and illegal, have arrived in Europe. This figure includes 3.5 million who entered legally and 1 million who entered illegally in 2023 alone, with the majority of illegal migrants originating from Africa and the Middle East.

Long-term Growth : The EU’s foreign-born population increased from around 40 million in 2010 to roughly 64 million by 2025, representing a rise from 10% to 14.1% of the total EU population.

Recent Trends : In 2023 , there was a positive net migration of almost 3 million people moving to the EU compared to those leaving.

Irregular Arrivals: The year 2022 saw the largest number of irregular arrivals since 2016, with more than 189,000 arrivals via land and sea.

“The European Union faces an estimated housing shortage of 9.6 million homes, which represents approximately 3.5% of the total current housing stock. This deficit is driven by construction levels falling significantly short of demand, with new housing delivery projected to reach only about 64% of desired levels.

To address this shortfall and meet future demographic needs, the EU requires the construction of more than 2 million new homes per year by 2035. The European Investment Bank estimates that the EU needed an additional 2.25 million housing units in 2025 alone, highlighting a persistent gap between supply and demand.

And the UK?

“Since the year 2000, approximately 5.5 to 6.0 million net migrants have entered the United Kingdom.

Key trends in this period include:

Cumulative Net Migration: Between 1991 and 2021, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated total net migration at 5.55 million (14.64 million immigrants minus 10.36 million emigrants).

More recent analysis suggests net migration added just over 5.89 million people to the population in the 25 years following Tony Blair’s election in 1997.

Recent Peaks: Net migration surged in the 2010s and early 2020s, reaching a historical high of 944,000 in the year ending March 2023, driven largely by post-Brexit immigration rules and pandemic recovery.

Recent Decline: By the year ending December 2025, net migration had fallen significantly to 171,000 , with 813,000 immigrants and 642,000 emigrants, representing a roughly 48% drop from the previous year.

Historical Context: This period marks a shift from roughly balanced migration in the 1960s–1990s to consistent positive net migration, with immigration exceeding emigration by more than 100,000 in every year between 1998 and 2019.

The estimated housing shortage in the UK ranges from 4.3 million to 6.5 million homes, depending on the methodology and timeframe used by different research bodies.

6.5 million homes : A 2025 analysis by the Centre for Policy Studies (CPS) estimates this gap by comparing the UK’s housing stock (446 homes per 1,000 people) to the weighted average of comparable European countries (542 per 1,000). This report attributes the shortfall to decades of underbuilding and recent record migration, with 5.85 million of these missing homes located in England.

4.3 million homes : A 2023 study by the Centre for Cities identifies this backlog based on historical build rates and housing stock size compared to European averages up to 2015.

Annual Deficit: In addition to the cumulative backlog, the UK currently faces an annual deficit of approximately 104,000 homes, building roughly 209,000 new homes per year against a government target of 300,000.

Regional Impact: The shortage is most acute in England, particularly in London, which has just 427 homes per 1,000 residents and a specific estimated shortage of 1.1 million homes.

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