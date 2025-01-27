From here:

Country Reportedly Volunteers to Take Deportees Kicked Out Under Trump

“Guatemala is reportedly ready to help President-elect Donald Trump with his plan to deport large numbers of illegal migrants from the U.S. The Guatemalan government has said it will accept its own citizens and other Central Americans deported by the U.S., according to sources who spoke with Reuters. This could be a big help to Trump, especially since countries like Nicaragua have been reluctant to take back their deported citizens.”

Guatemala has a population of around 17.6 million with a per capita GDP of around 6,000 bucks. From here:

“Guatemala is the largest economy in Central America in terms of population (estimated at 17.6 million in 2023) and economic activity (with a GDP of $104.4 billion in 2023). The country has experienced stable growth, averaging 3.2% between 2014 and 2023, above the Latin American and Caribbean average, supported by prudent fiscal and monetary management. Growth is projected to reach 4% in 2024. “

I wonder how Guatemalans feel about 10 million immigrants appearing in their country, or perhaps more likely a million crime gang members prioritized by Homan!

Maybe Reuters is planting fake news - again!

