“As of April 26, 2025, California's gas tax rate is 59.7 cents per gallon, which is the highest in the U.S. Additionally, there are other fees and taxes that contribute to the total cost. According to a report from the California Energy Commission, as of December 2023, the total government taxes and fees added to each gallon of gasoline in California amounted to $1.15, which includes the state excise tax, sales taxes, and fees like the Low Carbon Fuel Standard and Cap-and-Trade program.

The state excise tax alone, which funds highway maintenance and safety projects, was 57.9 cents per gallon until July 1, 2024, when it increased to 59 cents per gallon.”

So, $1.15 in taxes in 2023 – probably $1.20 by now.

How does this compare on average to other US States?

In 2024, U.S. retail gasoline prices averaged about 20 cents less than in 2023 - U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)

The average price of gas across the USA is $3.30 a gallon, which includes the price charged in every State here:

US Average Regular Gas Price Comparison by State

As you scroll down the States, California ($4.76/gallon) is right at the bottom as the most expensive State for gas – Washington $4.24/gallon (subject of a previous article today) and Hawaii $4.44/gallon – are also “green” States with horribly expensive gas prices.

How much of the taxes charged on gas are actually spent on the “billed” purposes and how much on grift and how much on subsidies for “green” energy has been hidden from taxpayers – never to be seen again.

The national average of $3.30 a gallon has been inflated by th exorbitant prices charged in these States – which reflect the socialist dogma of controlling the means of production. They control it and charge like wounded bulls.

We can compare California’s $4.76 per gallon cost with other States.

Mississippi at $2.655, Texas at $2.707 and Louisiana at $2.716 per gallon.

The taxes and fees charged in California are likely more than $2 bucks a gallon given the Texas price.

If we assume an average fuel tank capacity of 15 gallons and fuel economy of around 30 mpg – you can travel the 450 miles on a full tank for a little over 40 bucks.

In California that 15 gallons would cost a little over 71 bucks.

Use a tank of gas a week and every year, Californians are paying over $1,500 a year more than Texans.

“In 2025, the average residential electricity cost per kWh in Texas is 14.68 cents, based on January 2025 data from the EIA.”

“In 2025, the residential electricity rate in California is 30.22 ¢/kWh.”

Electricity charged to households is more than double in California relative to Texas.

The cost of running a car and a house is more than double – such is the price of the “green” policies of “Commiefornia” – which increase the average price and should be excluded from the “real world”.

“In California, there are currently 2,487,100 public sector workers, which includes state, local, and federal government employees. This figure represents 15.4% of the total workforce in the state.”

“In Texas, there are currently 1,964,900 public sector workers, which includes state, local, and federal employees.”

“As of March 2025, 28.7% of employees in California currently work remotely or in hybrid mode. However, on March 3, 2025, Governor Gavin Newsom ordered state workers to return to the office four days a week, which is expected to take effect on July 1, 2025.”

“As of March 2025, Texas state agencies have begun instructing employees to return to the office full-time following a directive from Governor Greg Abbott's office to end telework policies. This directive applies to approximately 141,000 full-time state employees, who are now expected to be in the office as soon as practicable.”

“California's population is estimated to be around 37.3 million, while Texas's population is around 30.03 million.”

“The median household income in Texas for 2023 was $79,060.1 For California, the median household income for the same year was $83,568.”

