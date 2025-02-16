From here:

BUSTED! Mystery Millions: Government Workers' Wealth Under Elon’s Radar! [Video]

“Musk didn’t hold back as he questioned the growing net worth of federal government employees who are on a basic salary structure. “We do find it sort of rather odd that there are quite a few people in the bureaucracy who have essentially a salary of a few hundred thousand dollars but somehow manage to accrue tens of millions of dollars in net worth while they are in that position,” he noted.”

“Musk didn’t hold back as he questioned the growing net worth of federal government employees who are on a basic salary structure. “We do find it sort of rather odd that there are quite a few people in the bureaucracy who have essentially a salary of a few hundred thousand dollars but somehow manage to accrue tens of millions of dollars in net worth while they are in that position,” he noted.”

It is one thing for career bureaucrats like Fauci to accumulate wealth over 50 years of employment as the highest paid bureaucrat in the federal government - maybe other career bureaucrats in public service I the UK and Australia will accumulate such wealth as their salaries exceed Fauci’s.

It is quite another to accumulate that much wealth in a decade, rather than 4-5 decades!

If those with wealth p.5% to of tens of millions of dollars have some sort of scheme to accumulate wealth where their salary is 0.5% to 1% of their accumulated wealth, let us all in on it!

Onwards!!!