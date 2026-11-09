‘Early release policies mean Bran might get 3 years off his sentence whilst those receiving longer sentences might get 7 years ‘discount from 20 year sentences if any discount is given and /or be deported after serving just one third of their sentence.

From Brave AI:

“Recent UK sentencing of illegal immigrants or failed asylum seekers for rape has varied significantly based on the severity of the crime, the age of the perpetrators, and specific immigration appeals.

Brighton Beach Gang Rape (2026): Three small-boat migrants ( Karin Al-Danasurt , Ibrahim Alshafe , and Abdulla Ahmadi ) were sentenced to a total of 60 years in prison. Alshafe and Ahmadi received 21-year terms, while Al-Danasurt, who filmed the attack, received 18 years and six months . All three face deportation after serving half to two-thirds of their sentences.

Leamington Spa Teen Asylum Seekers (2025): Two 17-year-old Afghan asylum seekers ( Jan Jahanzeb and Israr Niazal ) were sentenced to 10 years and eight months and 9 years and 10 months respectively for raping a 15-year-old girl. Jahanzeb was issued a deportation order, while the judge recommended deportation for Niazal.

Bristol Overstayer (2014): Hamidullah Hamidi , an illegal immigrant from Afghanistan, was jailed for 6 years for raping a 14-year-old girl, with a directive for deportation halfway through his sentence.

Northampton Brutal Assault (2014): Gintas Burinskas, a Lithuanian immigrant, had his sentence increased from 10 years to life imprisonment by the Court of Appeal for a violent rape committed one month after arriving in the UK.

Conversely, some illegal immigrants or migrants have avoided deportation despite rape convictions:

Hendrix Ekwen (2026): An Italian national convicted of raping a woman in 2017 and sentenced to 8 years in 2021 successfully appealed deportation. An immigration judge ruled that he did not currently pose a “genuine, present and sufficiently serious threat” to the public, allowing him to remain in the UK.

Jamaican Migrant (2026): A 51-year-old Jamaican man convicted of two rapes and jailed for 18 years was allowed to stay in the UK. An immigration judge ruled that deporting him would violate his rights under Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights due to his claim of being bisexual and facing harm in Jamaica.

Older cases:

“Historical Context (2009–2014)

Bristol Rape (April 2014): Illegal immigrant Hamidullah Hamidi was jailed for 6 years for raping a 14-year-old girl. The judge ordered deportation to occur halfway through his sentence.

Jamaican Rapist (January 2009): Peter Delisser, an illegal immigrant who had previously been deported twice, was jailed for 5.5 years for raping an 18-year-old. He was ordered to be deported upon release.

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