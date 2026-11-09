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Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
7h

Yep, that sounds about right, fair, equal protections under the law there in action! How wonderful that the UK has chucked rights it championed ever since the Magna Carta, tossed Blackstone's Ratio on trials, evidence, allowable defenses, statutes of limitations, etc. Can you feel the freedom UK? Love that smell of napalm in the morning that the UK has dropped on its system of jurisprudence! Mmmm!!

(Note: I don't gloat from the US. We see the UK as an Early Warning System of coming attractions to this side of the pond.)

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