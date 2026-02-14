From here: (h/t CITIZEN FREE PRESS

(14) Eric Daugherty on X: “🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Rep. AOC just SELF-DESTRUCTED while trying to represent America in Germany “Should the US commit troops to defend Taiwan?” AOC: “Um, you know, I think that, uhh, eh, this is such a, uh, you know, I th-I think that this is a, umm, this is of course a, uh, a very https://t.co/VfT98vKhZY” / X

Check out the eyes_ scared much? Like a possum in the headlights in the face of being asked a serious question!

Onwards!!!

PLEASE take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan