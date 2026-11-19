Live price here:

Anthropic, PBC (ANT) stock price, news, quote and history - Yahoo Finance

As of 12:01:36 GMT-5. Market open.

105.15+22.15(+26.69%)

From Brave AI:

“Anthropic shares are indicated to open with a premium of 20% to 26% above its $83 IPO price, implying a grey market trading range of approximately $100 to $105.

Derivatives Data : Online broker IG International quotes implied valuations around $1.35 trillion (over 24% premium), while crypto perpetual futures on Hyperliquid trade near $101–$102 (approx. 20–22% premium).

Market Indicators : German retail broker Lang & Schwarz quoted shares as high as $105 (26% premium), and Nasdaq market makers have signaled opening bids near $99.60–$104 .

Context: Despite these strong grey market signals, historical data notes that US IPOs have tumbled an average of 4% this year, and prediction markets show mixed sentiment on long-term valuation stability.”

We shall see what transpires over the next few days!

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

If you prefer not to subscribe and like the article You can also ‘donate’ via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Here https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan