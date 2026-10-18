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Stephen Baskerville's avatar
Stephen Baskerville
6d

Sounds like the standard right-wing complaint: all true, but mostly what we all know already. Were she to take on feminism's destruction of the families, fathers, and children, that would be news and worth reading.

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