Mindless: How the Education System is Indoctrinating Children and Destroying Our Civilisation by by Dr. Bella d’Abrera describes the brainwashing of society by the machinery of State.

From Brave AI:

“Mindless: How the Education System is Indoctrinating Children and Destroying Our Civilisation is a 2026 book by Dr. Bella d’Abrera, a historian and Director of the Foundations of Western Civilisation Program at the Institute of Public Affairs.

Published by Wyborn Press, the book argues that educational systems in Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States have been captured by radical ideologies, prioritizing identity politics, victimhood narratives, and climate alarmism over core academic knowledge and critical thinking.”

“Key themes and details include:

Critique of Indoctrination: d’Abrera contends that schools and teacher training institutions promote a “woke” agenda that replaces classical liberal education with social engineering, citing influences like Critical Pedagogy and Paulo Freire.

Historical Revisionism: The book criticizes the teaching of history as a “crime scene” rather than a complex narrative, highlighting examples of decolonization efforts that distort facts, such as claims about Britain’s demographic history.

Parental Rights: A central argument is that children belong to their parents, not the state, and that current policies allowing schools to make significant social decisions (like gender transitions) without parental consent are dangerous.

Impact on Standards: The author links the decline in literacy and numeracy despite increased government spending to this ideological shift, describing the result as students who have strong opinions but weak historical knowledge.

Reception: The book has been described as a “sobering wake-up call” and a “best-seller,” with endorsements from figures like Senator Leah Blyth and reviews noting its detailed exposé of educational institutions in the Anglosphere.

Here’s Brave AI’s take on a couple of issues described in the book- Drag Queen story hour and Climate Change:

Climate Change

“The book highlights that schools are de-prioritizing literacy and numeracy to teach complex climate science concepts, such as the mean and variability of weather components, which overwhelms young children. This focus on climate apocalypticism is described as sending small children into paroxysms of despair and replacing reason with what d’Abrera characterizes as magical thinking.”

“Drag Queen Story Hour

While the primary search context details d’Abrera’s general critique of identity politics and gender theory, related reviews and interviews indicate she views initiatives like Drag Queen Story Hour as techniques for “disrupting” heteronormativity. The book associates such programs with the broader influence of queer theory and Critical Pedagogy, which she argues distort cultural views and indoctrinate children with radical ideologies about victimhood and gender.

Libraries in Australia banned th book- so much for liberal thinking.

From Brave AI:

The book Mindless: How the Education System is Indoctrinating Children and Destroying Our Civilisation by Dr. Bella d’Abrera has been reported as banned and censored in Australian public libraries since its April 2026 publication.

According to reports from The Spectator Australia, the book was effectively removed from circulation by library staff described as “left-wing political activists.” Specific instances include:

Sydney’s King’s Cross Library : A librarian informed a patron that the title was not “suitable” and confirmed no copies were available on the east coast, including at the State Library of NSW.

Bendigo Library : The collections manager stated the title did not meet current collection guidelines, despite policies requiring collections to be “responsive to community needs” and “representative of a diverse range of views.”

General Availability: The article notes that while Mindless is difficult to find, other titles such as The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish remain widely held in nearly 40 public libraries.

This incident is cited as an example of contemporary “shadow banning” or selective censorship in Australian libraries, where books are removed or restricted based on perceived ideological incompatibility rather than formal legal classification.

The book reveals how and why the young and old have been indoctrinated into the ‘woke’ agenda largely pushed on counties by the United Nations and its ‘ so called Sustainability goals (especially goals3, 5 and 13).

“The United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (SDGs) does not explicitly address masturbation or specific “gender ideologies,” but it integrates gender equality, sexual health, and climate action through 17 interlinked goals.

Goal 5 focuses on achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls, which includes eliminating discrimination, violence, and harmful practices like female genital mutilation (FGM) and child marriage.

It also mandates universal access to sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights, ensuring individuals can make informed decisions about their bodies and reproduction.

Goal 13 calls for urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts, aiming to strengthen resilience and integrate climate measures into national policies.

Research cited in UN contexts highlights a critical intersection between these goals, noting that overpopulation driven by traditional reproductive expectations contributes to climate change.

Consequently, achieving Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and Goal 5 (Gender Equality) is seen as essential for meeting Goal 13 (Climate Action), as empowering women with reproductive choices helps mitigate the environmental impacts of urban overpopulation and resource consumption.

“Key targets include:

End all forms of discrimination against women and girls and eliminate all forms of violence, including trafficking and sexual exploitation (Target 5.1 and 5.2).

Eliminate harmful practices such as child, early, and forced marriage and FGM (Target 5.3).

Ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive health-care services and family planning information (Target 5.6).

Strengthen resilience and adaptive capacity to climate-related hazards and natural disasters (Target 13.1).

Integrate climate change measures into national policies, strategies, and planning (Target 13.2).

Which all sounds harmless enough and laudable until you dive a little deeper into how these gals are being advocated by its proponents and organs like this, from here:

Comprehensive sexuality education

“This may include correcting misperceptions relating to masturbation such as that it is harmful to health, and – without shaming children – teaching them about their bodies, boundaries and privacy in an age-appropriate way.”

Interpret that if you are a ‘woke’ teaching activist! I recall writing articles on this in past years but, my bad, I cannot find them on my SubStack (early onset Alzheimer’s maybe or perhaps SubStack deleted them!!

The book should be an eye-opener for parents, though grandparents seem to be more interested. In the way that topics are being taught in schools and how the curriculum is formed. Critical thinking requires presentation of reasoned facts. No reasoned facts, no critical thinking!

It goes a long way to explaining how it is almost impossible to have a sensible conversation with someone in their teens, 20’s or 30’s about such topics.

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