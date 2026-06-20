From here:

Britain tests long-range missiles to help Ukraine bomb Moscow

“Britain has tested new long-range weapons that could soon be delivered to Ukraine to allow Kyiv to strike Moscow.”

“The second phase of so-called Project Brakestop is now under way, with companies awarded follow-on contracts worth around £15m for further development. British officials hope to deliver the first of the new systems to Kyiv within a year.”

“G7 leaders promised Ukraine more air defence capabilities earlier this week, without specifying what type of weapons. Britain pledged to deliver 150,000 drones this year.

From Brave AI:

“ Long-range strike drones : Reported to have a range of more than 125 miles (200 km) , described as more than twice as far as HIMARS systems.

Logistics and heavy-lift drones : The Windracers Ultra platform has a range of over 1,080 nautical miles (2,000 km) and is used for autonomous logistics and air support.

Other systems: The package includes intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) drones and maritime capabilities, though specific ranges for these were not detailed in the provided context.

The UK’s recent aid package includes 150,000 drones (with 120,000 to be delivered in 2026), funded by a £752 million commitment, covering a mix of these capabilities.”

“Ukrainian forces launched nearly 200 drones at Moscow on Thursday, about 310 miles from the Ukraine-Russia border. It was the third consecutive day of attacks, which saw more than 1,000 drones fired at Russia in total.”

Russia has made its position clear on attacks on its homeland by NATO supplied weapons.

From Brave AI:

“Russia has warned that weapons supplied by NATO countries which are used to attack Russian territory are considered acts of aggression by those supplying nations.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson **Maria Zakharova stated that any aggression by a NATO state against Russian regions would trigger a “decisive and devastating” response, explicitly linking the supply of such weapons to potential retaliation. This warning follows decisions by the United States and Germany to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles to strike targets inside Russia.

**Vladimir Putin has characterized this dynamic as an “asymmetrical” threat, stating that Russia has the right to send its own weapons to regions where strikes can be made on sensitive facilities of the supplying countries. He emphasized that while he rejects claims of imperial ambitions or an intent to attack NATO, the West’s escalation through arms supplies creates a direct causal link to potential conflict.

Key points from Russian warnings:

Direct Attribution: Moscow views the provision of advanced weaponry for strikes on Russian soil as a deliberate act of aggression by the supplying NATO members.

Retaliation Threat: Russia promises a “decisive and destructive” countermeasure against any NATO country involved in such attacks.

Asymmetric Response: Putin has suggested Russia may deploy similar classes of weapons against sensitive facilities in the countries supplying them.

Nuclear Context: Russian officials, including Sergei Lavrov, have further warned that direct confrontation could escalate into nuclear strikes with “catastrophic consequences.”

Maybe Russia will view the destruction of its infrastructure by NATO supplied weaponry as coincidental to its war with Ukraine?

“Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs), specifically the SS-18 Satan and SS-27 Yars, possess the range and yield (300–800 kilotonnes) to destroy major cities like London, Paris, and Berlin, with flight times estimated at around 20 minutes.

“**Kinzhal (Kh-47M2) hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles and Kalibr (3M-14) cruise missiles are also capable of reaching these targets; Kalibr systems can strike from sea or air platforms, while Kinzhal offers high-speed hypersonic penetration.

Propaganda and recent deployments suggest the Oreshnik medium-range missile, if launched from Belarus, could hit London in as little as eight minutes, though it is primarily depicted as a nuclear-capable system used in conventional strikes in Ukraine.

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