There are still no official numbers for MAiD in Canada for the 2023 calendar year.

From here:

Number of assisted deaths jumped more than 30 per cent in 2022, report says | CBC News

The date of the article is October 27, 2023 – so perhaps numbers will be produced in the next few weeks.

Here is the actual report:

Fourth annual report on Medical Assistance in Dying in Canada 2022 - Canada.ca

“3.1 Number of Reported MAID Deaths in Canada (2016 to 2022)

2022 marks six and a half years of access to MAID in Canada. In 2022, there were 13,241 MAID provisions in Canada, bringing the total number of medically assisted deaths in Canada since 2016 to 44,958. In 2022, the total number of MAID provisions increased by 31.2% (2022 over 2021) compared to 32.6% (2021 over 2020). The annual growth rate in MAID provisions has been steady over the past six years, with an average growth rate of 31.1% from 2019 to 2022.”

Perhaps there is some abatement of the annual growth rate of MAiD of over 30%.

If the growth rate continues at over 30%, the number of MAID will be around 17.200.

You would think that the books could have been closed by March 2024 and the results published shortly thereafter. It’s not as if it’s a binary outcome.

Onwards!!!

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan