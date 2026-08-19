From here:

London hate surges as protesters demand ‘removal of Islam’ in an ‘alarming’ escalation of bigotry

“Alarming Surge in London Anti-Muslim Hate Reports

The sheer scale of the statistical climb paints a grim picture of street-level realities. The monitoring organisation documented just 313 incidents in 2021, before figures more than doubled to 818 in 2022. The numbers continued to climb each subsequent year, culminating in a record 1,909 cases last year.

Between January and the end of June this year alone, the group registered 1,031 reports, completely eclipsing the 1,028 total cases documented throughout 2023.

Iman Atta, director at Tell Mama, described the trajectory from roughly 300 reports in 2021 to over a thousand in just half a year as deeply concerning. Atta stressed that a worrying rise in repeat victimisation and targeted anger is leaving victims with a fractured sense of personal safety.

Personally I view the rate of hate crime to have a strong correlation wit the amount of government mony (sponsorship) received.

From Brave AI:

“The UK government has paid £2.5 million to the British Muslim Trust (BMT). This funding was announced in July 2025 as part of the Combatting Hate Against Muslims Fund to support the organization in monitoring and tackling anti-Muslim hatred.

Key details include:

The grant was awarded to the BMT, which unites the Aziz Foundation and Randeree Charitable Trust, to help develop a robust reporting system for hate crimes.

The funding is intended to boost victim support and strengthen hate crime reporting nationwide.

The BMT was appointed to replace Tell MAMA, which had previously received £6 million since 2012 before its funding was stripped.

“The UK government stripped funding from Tell MAMA in March 2025 due to concerns over the organization’s methods, financial transparency, and governance, alongside allegations that it under-reported hate crime statistics and suppressed a commissioned report on ties between the Conservative Party and far-right groups.

Key factors driving the decision included:

Statistical Discrepancies: Police and civil servants raised concerns that Tell MAMA’s reported figures did not align with official police records, with critics arguing the group under-reported incidents to fit a specific narrative.

Transparency and Governance Issues: Muslim peer Baroness Shaista Gohir and former Conservative chair Baroness Sayeeda Warsi publicly criticized the charity for a “lack of transparency” regarding how public funds were spent and questioned its independence from government influence.

Political Controversy: An investigation revealed that Tell MAMA’s founder, Fiyaz Mughal, had suppressed a report detailing connections between the Conservative Party and Islamophobic political parties, leading to accusations that the organization was being used as a political proxy.

Strained Government Relations: The charity’s director, Tahir Alam, later cited “malicious campaigns” and a “traumatic” relationship with the Labour government’s faith minister, Wajid Khan, as reasons for rejecting a subsequent six-month funding offer.

Despite the funding cut, the National Police Chiefs’ Council warned that the decision could hamper efforts to monitor community tensions, noting that Tell MAMA’s data had been “invaluable” for tracking rising anti-Muslim hate incidents.

Two tier policing much?

“The UK government’s Combatting Hatred Against Muslims Fund provides up to £650,000 for the 2025/26 financial year, with up to £1 million per year allocated for the 2026/27 and 2027/28 financial years. This fund is distinct from broader protective security grants, such as the £40 million available in 2026/27 for mosque and Muslim school security under the Protective Security for Mosques Scheme.

The government has stated it will keep funding for the Combatting Hatred Against Muslims Fund under review beyond 2027/28. In March 2025, £650,000 was allocated to the British Muslim Trust to monitor incidents and support victims, with the remaining £350,000 of the initial £1 million commitment subject to further allocation plans.”

Spending on security for religion is big business in the UK:

The Church of England received £750 million in public money over the five years leading up to 2021, primarily through Gift Aid tax rebates (£468m), Listed Places of Worship grants (£118m), National Lottery Heritage funding (£102m), and Culture Recovery Grants (£50m+)

. For the 2026–2027 period, the UK government has announced £73.4 million in protective security funding for Jewish, Muslim, and other faith sites, while a new Places of Worship Renewal Fund provides £92 million over four years (starting 2026) for capital repairs in England.

Jewish communities previously received a £70 million security package, and the UK government spent approximately £146 million on religious community services broadly in 2023/24. In contrast, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) states it does not hold specific data on direct government funding given to the Catholic Church in England and Wales

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